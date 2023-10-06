InsideEVs is proud to present the one hundred and eightieth regular episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

Appearing on this episode is Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica, Patrick George, Editor in Chief of InsideEVs.com and Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter.

This week we will discuss how Toyota is reinventing its EV production, why Hyundai's NACS commitment is a big deal, and we'll touch upon US EV sales, some of which are rather dissappointing.

On the Tesla front, we will discuss Semi production figures and pricing and get you up to date on the latest Tesla Cybertruck news.

