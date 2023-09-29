InsideEVs is proud to present the one hundred and eightieth regular episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

Appearing on this episode is Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica, and Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter.

This week we will discuss the debut of the Honda Prologue, the just-announced pricing for the Kia EV9, Toyota's EV production plans, and the towing ability of the Silverado EV.

On the Tesla front, we will discuss some Cybertruck updates and why Elon Musk thinks that the UAW's deal will bankrupt GM, Ford, and Stellantis.

