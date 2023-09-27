Fast Lane Truck hosts recently compared the real-world driving range of a Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck and a gas-powered Ford F-150. Even though it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison, the two trucks have similar on-paper capabilities in many categories, and the test results were encouraging.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck has a manufacturer-claimed range of 450 miles on a single charge, 10,000 pounds of maximum towing capacity, and 1,400 pounds of payload capacity. It shares its Ultium architecture with the GMC Hummer EV, and its output stands at 515 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque in tow/haul mode.

GM hasn’t released the battery specifications of the Silverado EV, but we believe it’s similar to the Hummer EV, with 24 modules packing over 200 kilowatt-hours. It also has a maximum charging rate of 800 volts.

On the other side was a relatively old Ford F-150 Lariat powered by the company's twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine pushing 400 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque, as per the road testers. This specific model had a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds, with a payload capacity of 1,600 pounds, somewhat comparable to the Silverado EV.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck: First Drive

20 Photos

Starting from a sunny day outside of Boulder, Colorado, the drivers put both trucks through their paces. They began with a full charge and a full tank, and the trucks towed identical 6,500-pound, seven-foot-tall trailers. The Silverado EV’s air-conditioning was running, but otherwise, it appeared to have been driven conservatively with a focus on efficiency.

The Silverado EV's range was 475 miles before the trip but dropped notably faster as it towed the heavy trailer.

In the end, the electric truck covered 232 miles on a single charge with 15 miles of remaining range. The average energy consumption was 1.1 kWh per mile or 38.2 miles per gallon equivalent, as per the video. The F-150’s fuel efficiency was 9.8 mpg, and it had 108 miles of range remaining. Watch the video above for several other juicy details.

The results are impressive, but not surprising. The Silverado EV has a colossal battery and is considerably more aerodynamic than the Hummer EV, and the Ford F-150, with a drag coefficient of 0.331. What did seem surprising was the cost of refueling and recharging, which the hosts said was similar for both trucks.

The Silverado EV 4WT is available for fleet and commercial customers at a starting price of $79,000. The 3WT is priced at $74,800. Retail availability is expected by the summer of 2024. The performance-focused Silverado EV RST will be available in fall 2023, with prices starting at $106,895.