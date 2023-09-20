General Motors' BrightDrop commercial EV unit has announced the delivery of the first Zevo 600 electric vans to Ryder.

The American transportation and logistics company is distributing the BrightDrop vans to four of its facilities in California, Texas, and New York. Neither BrightDrop nor Ryder revealed how many Zevo 600 vans were handed over.

"We aren't sharing the exact number delivered today but Ryder plans to add up to 4K through 2025, with the first 200 ordered this year," a spokesperson for the General Motors-owned company told InsideEVs.

The BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric vans are now available for rent at Ryder locations in Southern California (Santa Fe Springs), Northern California (Hayward), Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (Saginaw), and New York (Long Island City). Ryder facilities use ChargePoint as a supplier of charging infrastructure.

The start of deliveries is a major development in Ryder's plan announced earlier this year to add 4,000 BrightDrop EVs to its fleet through 2025. It is also an important step in the company’s ongoing efforts to meet the rising demand and adoption of commercial EVs in the US.

Ryder introduced the new EVs into its fleet by hosting "Ride & Drive" events for customers showcasing the BrightDrop vans, as well as EV chargers from ChargePoint. These events enabled customers to experience the vehicles and learn more about Ryder's fleet investments and strategic initiatives with EV and charging manufacturers, the company said.

"Working with companies such as BrightDrop keeps Ryder at the forefront of identifying and testing advanced and emerging vehicle technology, and we're excited to incorporate these new EVs into our fleet," said Tom Havens, president of fleet management solutions for Ryder.

BrightDrop Zevo 600 vans and other EVs are available to rent through Ryder's rental fleet, which is said to provide flexible vehicle insurance coverage, 24/7 roadside assistance, single-source maintenance, and geotagging for tracking and monitoring vehicle usage.

"Electrifying commercial fleets can reduce operating emissions without sacrificing range, safety, or performance. By adding BrightDrop EVs to its fleet offerings, Ryder is helping make electrification possible for companies big and small," said Steve Hornyak, chief commercial officer, BrightDrop.

The BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric van offers a range of up to 250 miles and can support a payload of 1,460 to 2,450 pounds. The electric light commercial van has a cargo capacity of 615 cubic feet.