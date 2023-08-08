General Motors' BrightDrop announced that it is adding Mexico as the next country - following the United States and Canada - to receive its all-electric vans.

The new brand was launched in the US in 2021 and expanded its business to Canada in late 2022 (the first units in Canada were delivered in June 2023). In the second half of 2023, BrightDrop Zevo vans will be available for customers to order in Mexico.

The company intends to offer both of its two models in Mexico - the Zevo 600 and the smaller Zevo 400.

The Zevo 600 is produced at the GM’s CAMI Assembly plant in Ontario, Canada (production resumed recently after a short stop related to the Ultium battery shortage). According to BrightDrop, production of this model is ramping up.

In the case of the Zevo 400 production is "on track to begin in the next few months," so before the end of 2023, the company said.

As we understand, the lineup of all-electric BrightDrop Zevo vans might further expand in the following years. Only time will tell whether the brand will also expand outside North America at some point, but for sure North America is the primary market right now.

BrightDrop Zevo 600 BrightDrop Zevo 600 production at at CAMI Assembly manufacturing facility in Ontario, Canada

The BrightDrop Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 vans have a driving range of up to about 250 miles (402 km). The main difference between the two is their length (respectively 183 in and 153 in) and payload/cargo volume - 1,460 lbs and 615 cu. ft in the case of Zevo 600, and 1,800 lbs, and 412 cu. ft. in the case of Zevo 400.

Steve Hornyak, chief commercial officer, BrightDrop said:

“Bringing BrightDrop’s products to Mexico is a key move in our mission to decarbonize delivery globally, while helping customers take advantage of the economic benefits of going electric. Electrifying vehicle fleets can positively impact the environment and companies’ bottom lines. By bringing BrightDrop solutions closer to our customers throughout North America, we can help make the EV transition as seamless as possible.”.

Paco Garza, president and managing director, GM Mexico said: