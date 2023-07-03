Iveco is a European brand that produces a wide variety of commercial vehicles, including semi-trucks, buses, and construction equipment. The company's eDaily EV now holds the Guinness World Record for the "heaviest weight towed by an electric van." The rig hauled an astounding 338,600 pounds (153.58 metric tons).

The eDaily towed an Iveco X-Way Strator truck carrying a trailer holding Collard Group earth-mover with an additional 11,023 pounds (5 metric tons) of ballast. Behind that, there was an Iveco X-Way 8x4 tipper truck and an all-terrain airport firetruck.

The van had to pull this column of vehicles 100 feet to earn the Guinness World Record. The factory tow rating is 7,720 pounds (3.5 metric tons).

The eDaily is available with one, two, or three modular batteries providing a capacity between 37 kilowatt-hours and 111 kWh. Its single motor makes 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters). The range is up to 249 miles (400 kilometers) in the WLTP Urban Cycle. Buyers can select from multiple gross vehicle weight ratings, including as high as 15,900 pounds (7.2 metric tons). Cargo van, crew cab, chassis cowl, cutaway, and people mover body configurations are available.

Iveco tapped Adam Bishop, Britain’s current strongest man, to drive the eDaily for the world-record attempt. The stunt happened at Blackbushe Airport in Surrey, England, because the runways, surface, and gradient met the Guinness World Records rules.

The eDaily is among Europe's increasingly robust electric commercial van segment. It's up against competitors like the Ford e-Transit, Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo, and more.

Iveco had a partnership with Nikola since 2019. In May 2023, they announced plans to separate so that each company could focus on creating its own EV technologies for heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

Iveco received a license to continue developing vehicle control software for EVs and fuel cells. Nikola got access to Iveco S-Way technology and related components for use in North America. Both companies will share the intellectual property for the Generation 1 eAxles.