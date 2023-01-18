Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV), part of the Volkswagen Group, reports 328,700 vehicle sales in 2022 (globally), which is an 8.6 percent decrease year-over-year.

However, the company has reasons for satisfaction as its all-new, Volkswagen ID. Buzz model, based on the Volkswagen's MEB platform, has become one of the stars of the market.

The electric van was unveiled in March and between the launch of pre-sales in May and the first customer deliveries in Autumn, it attracted 21,000 orders (we reported on over 20,000 in late October). According to the company, customer demand exceeded forecasts.

By the end of 2022, VWCV received 26,600 orders for the ID. Buzz Pro (passenger version) and the ID. Buzz Cargo (cargo van version). Meanwhile, production in Hanover, Germany amounted to 10,800 units.

That's really good news, especially since initially the ID. Buzz is offered only in Europe, only in one wheelbase version, and in only one battery capacity version (82 kWh).

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles BEV sales - Q4 2022

The introduction of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz completely changed the VWCV's battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales. During the fourth quarter, the company sold 5,800 BEVs, which is more than four times more than a year earlier and 6.2 percent of the total volume.

In 2022, the total BEV sales amounted to 7,500, which is 110 percent more than in 2021 (3,600) and 2.3 percent of the total volume.

VWCV says that 6,000 Volkswagen ID. Buzz were sold, which means that the remaining 1,500 units must be other low-volume models, like the Volkswagen e-Crafter (a large van, based on the EV tech from the Volkswagen e-Golf era).

Volkswagen ID. Buzz - around 6,000 (new)

other, low-volume BEVs - around 1,500

Total - 7,500

The difference between customer deliveries (6,000) and total production (10,800) of 4,800 units, as well as the 26,600 orders, indicates that the year 2023 will be very strong for the company.

VWCV set a target to increase its BEV share out of the total sales to 55 percent by 2030.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales results in 2022: