Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) announced that more than 20,000 ID. Buzz orders have been placed.

According to the company, that's the number before the ID. Buzz was even displayed at dealerships, which indicates quite significant interest in Europe, where the new all-electric van is available.

Lars Krause, Brand Management Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles explained:

"Even before the launch at our dealerships, since the start of advance sales, we’ve already been able to sell more than 20,000 ID. Buzz. With their availability in the showrooms, we are now expecting a further surge in demand."

We would add on top of that that the Volkswagen ID. Buzz is initially available only in a version with an 82 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive. Customers can choose between a passenger version or a cargo van. The introduction of additional versions (including a bigger battery), as well as geographical expansion, for sure would also translate into a higher number of orders.

The ID. Buzz entered production in Hanover, Germany in early June. According to Volkswagen, the plan is to produce 15,000 units by the end of 2022 and then gradually to ramp up production up to 130,000 annually at some point in the future.

However, the initial 6,000 units or so will be used by dealers. Probably some also for media, which means that only 9,000 customers will be able to get their ID. Buzz this year. The queue (new orders) probably is already months-long right now.

We are very curious about how well the Volkswagen ID. Buzz will be received on the market in the long term. It's the first van based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform and a slightly different approach than in the case of conventional vans (usually EV versions of existing conventional models).

Early range tests and long-distance travel tests indicate pretty good results, compared to similarly sized vehicles. On the other hand, the ID. Buzz is not cheap - below initial prices for Germany:

ID. Buzz Pro: €64,581 with VAT (€56,606 deducting incentives)

ID. Buzz Cargo: €54,430 with VAT (€46,455 deducting incentives)

or €45,740 net (€38,240 deducting incentives)

* EUR/USD is almost 1/1.