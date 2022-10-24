The all-new Volkswagen ID. Buzz (5-seat version) was recently tested by Bjørn Nyland, who first took it for the humorous banana box test to check the cargo potential.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a large, all-electric van, although with a pretty short front so there is no frunk (front trunk).

According to the manufacturer, the luggage/payload compartment is:

ID. Buzz: up to 1,121 liters (39.6 cu ft); 2,205 liters after folding the second row of seats

ID. Buzz Cargo: more than 3.9 m3 (5.1 cubic yards), fitted with a partition behind the front seats; can take two euro pallets

On the other hand, there is plenty of space in the trunk compartment. After removing the extra shelf on the floor of the trunk, the ID. Buzz was able to store 30 boxes, which is unmatched by any regular electric car or SUV.

After folding the rear seats, the number of boxes can be increased to 49, which is almost equal to the retired Nissan e-NV200 van.

The achieved results mean that the Volkswagen ID. Buzz can be considered by all who need a lot of storage space or a spacious interior for passengers.

This is clearly the strong point of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz and in the next post we will check whether the boxy shape does not affect the efficiency and range.

Results for selected cars (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats):