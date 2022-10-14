Volkswagen has released details about future variants of the ID. Buzz electric van, including the first teasers of the ID. Buzz GTX performance model and long-wheelbase variant, and a first look at the seven-seat layout of the short-wheelbase ID. Buzz. Volkswagen included these teasers not on its media website, but in a presentation made by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) for investors.

While we already knew the ID. Buzz GTX was in the pipeline, this is the first time we get to see an official teaser with the go-faster variant. Granted, it's just a close-up shot of the steering wheel, but it looks like a cool steering wheel, nevertheless. There's red stitching keeping the leather tight on the rim, red inserts on the main spoke, and a GTX badge.

There are no other photos or details about the ID. Buzz GTX in the presentation, but it's safe to assume the performance model will get a dual-motor AWD powertrain, just like the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX. In these models, two electric motors provide 295 horsepower (220 kilowatts) of system power and 339 pound-feet (460 Newton-meters) of system torque.

Both the 150-kW (201-hp) rear motor and the 80-kW (107-horsepower) front motor source energy from a 77-kWh battery pack that enables a WLTP combined range of 310 miles (500 kilometers) for the ID.4 GTX and 318 miles (512 kilometers) for the ID.5 GTX.

Speaking of dual-motor powertrains, VWCV notes in the presentation that the long-wheelbase ID. Buzz will get all-wheel drive, without providing further details. This could mean that the ID. Buzz LWB will either get the 261-hp powertrain from the ID.4 Pro 4Motion sold in Europe or the 295-hp powertrain from the ID. Buzz GTX. The long-wheelbase model will offer the biggest battery available on the MEB platform, with a capacity of 111 kWh.

From a size standpoint, the image suggests the ID. Buzz LWB will be longer than the standard model by about the same length as the rear overhang, which should provide plenty of space for passengers and their luggage.

Finally, the presentation provides a first look at the seven-seat layout of the standard ID. Buzz, and it's just as you expected: two individual seats on the front row, a bench seat for three on the second row, and two split-folding seats on the third row. There doesn't seem to be much room left in the cargo area, but the Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB should solve that problem, offering a decent sized trunk even with all seven seats in place.

Now, it's worth noting that all these teaser images show European-spec versions of the ID. Buzz. The US market will get the long-wheelbase ID. Buzz sometime in 2024, but will be denied access to the short-wheelbase model and the ID. Buzz Cargo.