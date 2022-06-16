In a bid to make the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX stand out more from regular models, Volkswagen has given the sporty electric SUVs it sells in Europe more comprehensive standard equipment including (but not limited to) styling upgrades.

Providing a glimpse of the look of other GTX models to come thanks to new design accents in black and red, the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX features glossy black exterior accents on the roof frame strip, C-pillar, side mirrors and diffuser.

Glossy 21-inch rims in a black design are available on request, while the roof comes painted black as standard. The ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX also get the previously optional Design and Comfort equipment packages as standard, which means they also get tinted side and rear windows.

Other features included in these packs are the climate comfort windscreen, heated front seats, two USB-C interfaces, a variable center console, as well as the Air Care Climatronic air-conditioning system with active combination filter, stationary air conditioning and two-zone temperature control.

Gallery: 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX with new standard Design and Comfort packages

17 Photos

Speaking of the interior, the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX also get updated looks thanks to the dash panel and door trim which are now black. They are completed by red stitching throughout the cabin, including the dashboard and black leather steering wheel. The optional premium sports seats are also decorated with read seams, piping and logo, as well as a felled seam all the way around.

Volkswagen launched the first GTX model a year ago based on the ID.4 and has added another one, the ID.5 GTX, since then. Each of these models accounts for almost 40% of the total sales of their respective nameplates.

"The success of the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX confirms our strategy of positioning the GTX brand independently. Both models in their respective series have installation rates of almost 40 percent." Silke Bagschik, Head of Sales and Marketing for the ID. family

The specifications remain unchanged, with both models featuring a dual-motor AWD powertrain providing 295 horsepower and 339 lb-ft (460 Nm) of torque. Power comes from a 77-kWh battery pack that enables a WLTP combined range of 310 miles (500 kilometers) for the ID.4 GTX and 318 miles (512 kilometers) for the ID.5 GTX.

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX are already available for order in Europe, with prices starting at €53,255 ($55,360) and €56,455 ($58,680), respectively.