The Volkswagen ID.4 lineup is getting all-wheel drive and a little sportier thanks to its latest model: the GTX. It's not a solid performance model like the Golf's GTI, instead, it's an ID.4 with AWD and some added sportiness. It's a good alternative for those who want a little more flair in their ID.4 electric crossover. The GTX name will be used on more upcoming all-electric ID models in Europe. The AWD version coming to the US later this year might not carry the GTX designation but will have similar technical specifications.

Motors And Battery Pack

The ID.4 GTX is equipped with front and rear motors. Together they produce 295 horsepower (220 kW). The rear motor is a permanent magnet unit and the front one is an asynchronous motor. Volkswagen says the ID.4 GTX will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds. The GTX has the same size battery pack as the rear-drive models: 82 kWh with 77 kWh of usable energy.

Energy Regeneration And The AWD System

The GTX "intelligent control system" determines how much power is distributed to the two motors. In most driving situations, the rear motor is powering the EV by itself. The front motor isn't powered until there is a loss of traction or if the ID.4 is being driven aggressively.

When the driver hits the brake pedal, the rear motor is responsible for decelerating the EV while recovering energy. The front motor can recover energy in some situations. The rear motor can brake up to a deceleration rate of about 0.3g, after that, the hydraulic brakes kick in. In the D drive mode, energy regeneration only happens when the brake pedal is applied. However, when in the B (Brake) drive mode, power regeneration starts when the driver lifts off the accelerator pedal. Like with the rear-drive ID.4, the GTX doesn't offer one-pedal driving.

Charging And Driving Range

The ID.4 GTX will come with an 11-kW AC onboard charger for home and Level 2 charging purposes. At a DC fast charging station, the ID.4 can charge up to 125 kW, which translates to about 186 miles (300 km) in 30 minutes.

Due to its dual-motor drivetrain, GTX's driving range will likely be a little less than the current rear-drive version, which is rated at 250 miles by the EPA. Although, a longer driving range is achievable in the real world. VW says the GTX can go 480 km (298 miles) using the generous WLTP cycle.

Unique Interior and Exterior

Outside, two-tone paint jobs are offered with the roof and spoiler painted in black. The front and rear bumpers have been reworked with a sportier appearance. GTX badges can be found on the rear liftgate and on the fender panels. The daytime running lights, headlights, and taillights are all LED. 20-inch wheels are standard and 21-inch Narvik wheels are optional.

On the inside, the GTX gets a different interior compared to the regular rear-drive models. Most of the interior is dark but the upper part of the dashboard and the leatherette door inserts come in X-Blue. Red stitching can be found in certain areas. The GTX logo is on the steering wheel, door sills, and on the front seats. The bolstered front sport seats have been awarded the ARG (German Campaign for Healthier Backs) seal of approval.

Interior Tech and Features

Standard features in the ID.4 GTX include a 30-color ambient lighting system, a heated leather steering wheel, leatherette seating with red stitching, a 5.3-inch driver's display, a 10-inch center touchscreen, the Hello ID voice assistant, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Optional features offered in various packages include a 12-inch center touchscreen, an augmented reality head-up display, a surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, and the Travel Assist driver-assistance system.

Sports Packages and Drive Modes

The ID.4 GTX's drive modes consist of Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual, and Traction. Individual mode is likely a custom mode and Traction sounds like an off-road mode. The optional Sports package lowers the body 15 mm (0.6 inches) and includes sportier "gearing" and progressive steering (the more the steering wheel is turned, the more direct the steering ratio becomes). The Sports Plus package also has progressive steering and adds adaptive suspension. According to VW's press release:

The Vehicle Dynamics Manager (standard) connects the DCC (adaptive suspension) with the XDS electronic differential lock and manages their interaction with maximum precision. What’s more, it works closely with the all-wheel drive control as well as the braking and drive control systems. This ensures that driving dynamics and stability reach the best possible level in every situation.

Maximum Power 220 kW (295 hp) Gearbox 1-speed gearbox, one in the front, one in the rear Top Speed 180 km/h (112 mph) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) 6.2 seconds Battery Pack Size (usable) 77 kWh Range (WLTP) 480 km (298 miles) Length 4,582 mm (180 inches) Width 1,852 mm (73 inches) Height 1,616 mm (64 inches) Wheelbase 2,765 mm (109 inches) Drag Coefficient 0.29 Cd Cargo Capacity 543 - 1,575 liters (19 - 56 cubic feet)

