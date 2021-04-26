We'd like to say there's really nothing quite like an EV road trip. However, some of us at InsideEVs don't get the opportunity to head out on such an excursion very often. In fact, the last epic electric I experienced was way back in June 2018, when I drove the Jaguar I-Pace in Portugal.

We typically leave such trips to our seasoned road-trip experts, Kyle Conner and Tom Moloughney. This recent example was actually posted to Conner's Out of Spec Motoring YouTube channel, which is where we first discovered his unique content and impressive work. As far as the video above is concerned, like much of Kyle's content, we've not seen anything quite like it from any other publications.

Kyle joins the team from Volkswagen USA team as they're traveling across the country in the VW ID.4. He's not along for the entire trip, but instead, just the portion through the southwest desert. The leg of the trip starts in Phoenix and ends in Los Angeles, though there's some solid time exploring Joshua Tree.

As you can see in the video, there's not one, but two ID.4 crossovers tackling this trip. Kyle is behind the wheel of one ID.4 while the other is piloted by Volkswagen's team. As with most EV road trip videos, there's a whole lot to take in here. If you're considering a new electric vehicle, and the ID.4 is on your list, the video is definitely worth your time.

Set aside a chunk of time to check out the long road trip video above. Then, head down to our comment section and start a conversation. What are your thoughts about the all-new ID.4 electric crossover?