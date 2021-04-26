As we approach the world premiere of the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX - the first model of the new performance-oriented GTX subbrand - Volkswagen reveals more teasers and info.

The presentation will take place on April 28 and will be followed by a digital conference on the Way to Zero strategy this week.

According to the German manufacturer, the ID.4 GTX is an all-wheel-drive ID.4, which initially was launched only in a rear-wheel-drive version.

It appears to us that there will be no standard AWD version of the ID.4 (at least initially in Europe), only the sporty GTX. Volkswagen explains it briefly here:

"The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is the European offer for an ID.4 with all-wheel-drive. While the technical specifications will be similar to the model introduced in the United States later this year, the interior and exterior design features are exclusive to the first model of the new GTX subbrand. This take is typical for the European market, where variants are often introduced as separate models, as opposed to stateside, where all-wheel drive is handled as a trim option."

In other words, the U.S. version will be similarly specified to the European GTX, but possibly it will be considered rather as a trim option. The AWD option in the U.S. costs $3,680 and customer deliveries are expected to start in October-December.

Anyway, as long as Volkswagen is expanding from RWD to AWD we are happy with that.

Let's take a look at the latest teasers that shows some of the interior and exterior details, unique to the European ID.4 GTX. Of course the car is red, and even has red stitching inside: