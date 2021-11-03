Volkswagen has lifted the veils off its first all-electric crossover coupe, the ID.5.

As its name suggests, the ID.5 is positioned above the ID.4 with which it shares the EV-dedicated MEB platform. It also sports less conventional styling than the ID.4, with the roof arch stretching sleekly across the body, dropping down earlier and running into a functional spoiler.

Besides the distinctive appearance, this shape is more aerodynamic, giving the ID.5 a drag coefficient of 0.26 (0.27 for the ID.5 GTX range-topper). That’s slightly lower than the ID.4’s Cd of 0.28, and it means the electric crossover coupe uses the energy stored in the battery as efficiently as possible.

One battery, three powertrains with up to 295 hp in the ID.5 GTX

Speaking of the battery, the only option available on the ID.5 is the large 77 kWh pack, which enables a range of up to 520 kilometers (323 miles) in the RWD models (WLTP combined).

While there’s only one battery choice, VW offers three powertrain variants for the ID.5. The ID.5 Pro base model features a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 128 kW (172 hp/174 PS) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) of torque, while the mid-range ID.5 Pro Performance has the same layout but a more powerful motor making 150 kW (201 hp/204 PS) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) of torque.

As for the ID.5 GTX range-topping variant, it is the only dual-motor model available. It features one electric motor on the front axle making 162 Nm (120 lb-ft) and another on the rear axle rated at 310 Nm (229 lb-ft). The AWD system delivers a maximum of 220 kW (295 hp/299 PS), enabling a 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) time of 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph).

There are several charging options including an AC charging station or wall box at 11 kW and DC quick-charging at up to 135 kW. Using the latter, the battery gets enough energy in 30 minutes to cover 390 km (242 miles) in the ID.5 or 320 km (199 miles) in the ID.5 GTX. Bi-directional charging is also available as an option.

ID.5 GTX: superior performance, lower range, more standard gear

Customers who will opt for the ID.5 GTX will need to settle for a lower estimated range of 480 km (298 miles) compared to the RWD models, but the performance gains and all-weather capability appear worth the upgrade.

The ID.5 GTX also features some subtle design upgrades over the regular ID.5, including sportier bumpers (with integrated DRLs at the front), IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, LED taillight clusters with a 3D design, dual-tone paints, and a performance-themed cockpit.

Interestingly, VW says the ID.5 has a slightly bigger trunk than the ID.4 at 549 liters (19.4 cu ft), although the total capacity is a bit smaller at 1,561 liters (55.1 cu ft) with the rear seats folded and loaded to roof height. As for passenger space, the automaker claims the clever packaging and 2.77-meter (109-in) wheelbase give the ID.5 as much space as a conventional SUV from the next class up.

Tech highlights include the brand-new Software Generation 3.0 with over-the-air updates and upgrades, augmented reality head-up display, partly automated driving, and many connected features like Travel Assist, ID. Light, and more.

The VW ID.5 and ID.5 GTX will launch in Europe in early 2022, but the automaker said nothing of a US debut. However, the dual-motor AWD powertrain of the ID.5 GTX will arrive stateside this fall in the ID.4 GTX.