Volkswagen has confirmed that the all-electric ID.5 GTX will debut as a “near-production concept in disguise” at the IAA 2021 in Munich on September 7.

The ID.5 GTX is the brand’s first all-electric SUV coupe, offering a sportier-looking alternative to the more traditional shape of the ID.4. Speaking of the ID.4, the ID.5 GTX uses the same MEB all-electric architecture, albeit in the most potent dual motor AWD configuration available that’s also offered in the ID.4 GTX.

As the GTX badge suggests, the ID.5 GTX is a performance model that continues the tradition of the GTI, GTD, and GTE models in the battery electric segment. The all-electric crossover coupe features an electric motor on both the front and rear axle, guaranteeing “strong driving performance, superior traction and sporty handling.”

Gallery: VW ID.5 GTX Concept Teaser IAA 2021

Volkswagen does not talk numbers, but we can safely assume the ID.5 GTX features the same combined output as the ID.4 GTX, namely 220 kW (299 PS/295 hp). The lithium-ion battery located between the axles should have the same net energy content of 77 kWh, with VW saying it enables a range of up to 497 km (309 miles).

It’s worth noting that the ID.4 GTX’s maximum range is 480 km (298 miles), which means the ID.5 GTX’s longer range can be attributed to its more aerodynamic body. As with its ID.4 and ID.3 siblings, the ID.5 GTX is fully connected, can receive updates over-the-air, and is fitted with Car2X technology.

The ID.5 GTX will reach European dealers next year, but US buyers should get their hopes up. Thomas Ulbrich, member of the board of management of the Volkswagen Brand responsible for E-Mobility, said in November 2020 that the ID.5 would be built and sold only in Europe—though obviously things can change.

The model is part of VW’s plan to increase the share of all-electric cars in Europe to 70 percent of the brand’s sales by 2030.