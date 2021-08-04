Volkswagen has recently made available to German media its latest ID. model for the European market (not for the U.S.): the upcoming VW ID.5 GTX. It's actually a pre-production prototype, still in camouflage—the interior wasn't shown at all.

The ID.5 GTX crossover/SUV is a new nameplate, but in essence it's a derivative of the Volkswagen ID.4 with a slightly longer rear and a folding roof line (coupe style). The "GTX" suffix means that, just like the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, it's a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive car.

The other related model is the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, its direct equivalent from the premium segment.

Autogefühl notes that the ID.5 GTX has sportier, stronger styling, enhanced by a rear spoiler. The rear window visibility might be slightly affected by this type of design, but the trunk volume should be about the same.

Thanks to a better aerodynamics, the range of the ID.5 GTX should be slightly higher than of the ID.4 GTX using the same 82 kWh battery (77 kWh net usable). The zero to 100 km/h acceleration should be similar at around 6 seconds, considering the same total output of 220 kW.

According to the brief review, the driving dynamics of the ID.5 GTX are also very similar to other MEB-based cars (very good), so it appears to us that the main selling point will be the sportier styling.

Time will tell whether customers will be more interested in the ID.5 GTX or the more expensive premium Q4 Sportback e-tron.

Pilot production of the ID.5 in Zwickau, Germany, has started in February 2021.

Just for reference, here are the specs of ID.4 GTX.

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX official specs: