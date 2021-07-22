Volkswagen recently started sales of its latest ID. electric car in China, the ID.6, which exists in two separate model versions: ID.6 X (produced jointly with SAIC) and ID.6 CROZZ (produced jointly with FAW).

The ID.6 X entered the market in mid-June and, according to the manufacturer, more than 500 units were delivered in the first two weeks of sale. The ID.6 CROZZ joined the lineup in mid-July.

Volkswagen ID.6 X (SAIC Volkswagen) at the 2021 Auto Shanghai Volkswagen ID.6 CROZZ

Depending on version, the ID.6 CROZZ price is between 239,800 yuan ($36,980) and 334,800 yuan ($51,630) after subsidies.

Meanwhile, the company is ramping up sales of the Volkswagen ID.4. In June, over 2,900 units were delivered (both X and CROZZ models). The cumulative number is probably now at around 7,500 cumulatively.

Volkswagen explains that the order intake in June exceeded this figure pointing to a growth trend for our ID.4 sales. That's probably an indirect answer to the articles about a slow start in China.

By the end of this year, Volkswagen intends to offer a total of five ID. models in China.

Volkswagen ID.6 general specs:

Two battery versions:

58/62 kWh battery (net/total): 436 km (271 miles) of China NEDC range

77/82 kWh battery (net/total): 588 km (365 miles) of China NEDC range

RWD: 132 kW, 310 Nm: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.3 s

RWD: 150 kW, 310 Nm: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.1 s

AWD (dual motor): 225 kW, 310 Nm: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.6 s

seats: 7

dimensions: L: 4,876 mm, W: 1,848 mm, H: 1,680 mm

wheelbase: 2,965 mm

wheel size: 19", 20", 21"

weight curb/permissible: 2,280 kg/2,840 kg

Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform

Two separate models: