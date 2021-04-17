Volkswagen has unveiled today, at the 2021 Auto Shanghai, its third ID. model - the large seven seat Volkswagen ID.6 - which was developed specifically for the Chinese market.

This new MEB-based model will be introduced on the market in two versions, by two separate joint ventures (just like the ID.4 CROZZ and ID.4 X):

ID.6 CROZZ by the FAW-Volkswagen

Production plant in Foshan

Production plant in Foshan ID.6 X by the SAIC Volkswagen

Production plant in Anting

Volkswagen ID.6 CROZZ (orange) and ID.6 X (pink) Volkswagen ID.6 CROZZ (orange) and ID.6 X (pink)

Volkswagen underlines that the ID.6 is "tailored specifically to the needs and wishes of Chinese customers in terms of space, functionality, design and, in particular, user experience."

The car is about 30 cm longer than the ID.4, which allows it to fit up to seven seats. The interior is similar to other IDs - simple, minimalist and very spacious.

"The features of the ID.6 include 19”-21” rims, a second row of seats that can be adjusted longitudinally and a large panoramic glass roof. A panoramic sunroof that opens is available as an optional extra."

Volkswagen adds that the ID.6 comes without any physical buttons and switches.

"The operating concept uses a 12-inch display with a touchscreen – and the “Hello ID.” voice control. The innovative ID. Light – a narrow strip light below the windscreen – provides the driver with intuitive support. An augmented reality head-up display is available as an optional extra, which merges some notifications with reality – for example, turn arrows from the navigation system are projected onto the correct lane on the road. The IQ.Drive assistance systems make driving even more relaxed; notably Travel Assist. The software and hardware of the ID.6 have an innovative architectural design, allowing customers to update their cars after purchase."

Specs

The regionalisation strategy of the Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform allowed to use basically similar battery/powertrain setup as in other ID. models (there are different supplier though).

There will be two battery versions - 58 kWh and 77 kWh (usable capacity, we guess), and three powertrain versions: single motor 132 kW or 150 kW, and dual motor all-wheel drive (4MOTION) with an output of 225 kW. The last one will provide acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.6 s.

Depending on battery version, the China NEDC range to be 436 km (271 miles) or 588 km (365 miles). In the real world life we expect significantly less, but even then should be above 300 km (186 miles) and above 400 km (250 miles).

In total, there will be four configurations:

58 kWh and 132 kW RWD

58 kWh and 150 kW RWD

77 kWh and 150 kW RWD

77 kWh and 225 kW AWD

"Available in four configurations, with a range of up to 588 km (China NEDC) and 225 kW of power, as well as the standard MEB IQ.Drive systems, up to seven people can travel with power, in style and safely in the ID.6. The two batteries available have a storage capacity of 58 kWh and 77 kWh of net battery capacity, and allow a range of between 436 and 588 km (China NEDC). The battery is located under the passenger cabin, guaranteeing a low centre of gravity. The e-machines of the 4MOTION version produce an output of 225 kW (305 PS) – enough to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and for a top speed of 160 km/h."

Volkswagen ID.6 geneal specs:

Two battery versions:

58/62 kWh battery (net/total): 436 km (271 miles) of China NEDC range

77/82 kWh battery (net/total): 588 km (365 miles) of China NEDC range

battery (net/total): of China NEDC range battery (net/total): of China NEDC range Three powertrain options (permanent magnet synchronous machine PSM):

RWD: 132 kW, 310 Nm: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.3 s

RWD: 150 kW, 310 Nm: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.1 s

AWD (dual motor): 225 kW, 310 Nm: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.6 s

RWD: 132 kW, 310 Nm: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in RWD: 150 kW, 310 Nm: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in AWD (dual motor): 225 kW, 310 Nm: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in top speed 160 km/h (100 mph); all versions

seats: 7

dimensions: L: 4,876 mm, W: 1,848 mm, H: 1,680 mm

wheelbase: 2,965 mm

wheel size: 19", 20", 21"

weight curb/permissible: 2,280 kg/2,840 kg

Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform

* some numbers are different compared to the Chinese sources

By 2023, Volkswagen intends to offer a total of eight MEB-based ID. models in China and achieve at least 50% of EV sales by 2030.

