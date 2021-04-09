Two separate versions will be shown at the Shanghai Auto Show.
Volkswagen has just released two image teasers of its upcoming all-electric ID.6 model that will have its official world premiere at the Shanghai Auto Show in about a week.
The ID.6 is an MEB-based 7-seat model that, at least for now, will be available only in China. It will be produced in China by two separate joint ventures (just like in the case of ID.4):
- ID.6 CROZZ by the FAW-Volkswagen
- ID.6 X by the SAIC Volkswagen
We have already seen the images from the official MIIT documents, shown by Chinese media, so the new teasers do not reveal much:
The market launch in the U.S. is "conceivable" so maybe we will see ID.6 also outside of China.
We guess that at some point Volkswagen will introduce some large 7-seat BEV in the U.S. anyway, regardless of whether it will be ID.6 or something else.
Here is the data from the previous reports gathered together:
FAW-Volkswagen ID.6 CROZZ specs (MIIT via Moneyball):
- 588 km (365 miles) of NEDC range
- battery capacity: 84.8 kWh (NCM chemistry supplied by CATL)
- system output: 150 kW (peak), 70 kW (continuous); 310 Nm of torque
- dimensions: L: 4,891 mm, W: 1,848 mm, H: 1,679 mm
- wheelbase: 2,965 mm
- weight curb/total: 2,293 kg/2,880 kg
- seats: 7
- Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform
SAIC Volkswagen ID.6 X specs (MIIT via Moneyball):
- 588 km (365 miles) of NEDC range
NEDC energy consumption of 155 Wh/km (249 Wh/mile)
- battery capacity: undisclosed (NCM chemistry)
battery pack energy density of 175 Wh/kg
- top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)
- system output: 150 kW (peak), 70 kW (continuous); 310 Nm of torque; 16,000 rpms
- dimensions: L: 4,876 mm, W: 1,848 mm, H: 1,680 mm
- wheelbase: 2,965 mm
- weight curb/total: 2,280 kg/2,840 kg
- seats: 7
- Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform
