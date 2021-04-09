Volkswagen has just released two image teasers of its upcoming all-electric ID.6 model that will have its official world premiere at the Shanghai Auto Show in about a week.

The ID.6 is an MEB-based 7-seat model that, at least for now, will be available only in China. It will be produced in China by two separate joint ventures (just like in the case of ID.4):

ID.6 CROZZ by the FAW-Volkswagen

ID.6 X by the SAIC Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID.6 teaser

We have already seen the images from the official MIIT documents, shown by Chinese media, so the new teasers do not reveal much:

The market launch in the U.S. is "conceivable" so maybe we will see ID.6 also outside of China.

We guess that at some point Volkswagen will introduce some large 7-seat BEV in the U.S. anyway, regardless of whether it will be ID.6 or something else.

Here is the data from the previous reports gathered together:

FAW-Volkswagen ID.6 CROZZ specs (MIIT via Moneyball):

588 km (365 miles) of NEDC range

battery capacity: 84.8 kWh (NCM chemistry supplied by CATL)

system output: 150 kW (peak), 70 kW (continuous); 310 Nm of torque

dimensions: L: 4,891 mm, W: 1,848 mm, H: 1,679 mm

wheelbase: 2,965 mm

weight curb/total: 2,293 kg/2,880 kg

seats: 7

Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform

SAIC Volkswagen ID.6 X specs (MIIT via Moneyball):