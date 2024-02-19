Say hello to the all-new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer, VW’s first-ever series-production all-electric wagon. It has the same face as the sedan but a rear end that can fit a lot more stuff, making it a good choice for people who need more room to haul stuff on a daily basis, all while keeping the emissions level to zero. As long as they live in Europe, that is.

The ID.7 Tourer comes hot on the heels of another recent electric wagon unveil–the BMW i5 Touring–but unlike the BMW, VW’s offering should be a bit more affordable. We don’t know the official pricing of the new ID.7 Tourer yet (some estimates say it will start at around $50,000), but it’s sure to be less expensive than the roughly $78,000 BMW is asking for for the base i5 Touring.

Get Fully Charged The ID.7 EV gets a wagon makeover This is the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer, the German company's first electric wagon. It comes with the same bells and whistles as its fastback-bodied sibling but has a larger trunk that can fit more stuff.

VW’s family hauler gets the same guts as its fastback sibling, meaning a choice of two battery packs. The entry-level ID.7 Tourer Pro gets juice from a 77-kilowatt-hour pack that can accept up to 175 kW of power from a compatible DC fast charger for a 10 to 80 percent top-up in about 28 minutes. The ID.7 Tourer Pro S gets a slightly bigger, 86-kWh battery that can be recharged at up to 200 kW, which means that going from 10 to 80% state of charge should take “significantly less than 30 minutes,” according to the German automaker.

VW doesn’t say what the expected range of the entry-level battery pack is, but it does mention that the big pack has a “forecasted” maximum range of 685 kilometers (425 miles) on a full charge, presumably on the WLTP cycle, as there is no mention of the ID.7 Tourer’s availability in North America. And if there’s something we know about range estimates, it’s that the WLTP figures are usually 20% more optimistic than the EPA numbers. In other words, the window sticker might say 340 miles of range if the electric wagon was to ever come stateside.

Whatever the battery pack, though, the ID.7 Tourer will be available with a single source of motivation in the form of a rear-mounted electric motor that makes 210 kW (281 hp) and 402 pound-feet (545 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s the same APP550 electric drive system that powers the sedan version of the ID.7 and is touted as being more powerful and efficient than the APP310 unit that powers the entry-level ID.3 EV.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer (2024)

48 Photos

Furthermore, the battery is automatically preconditioned for fast charging when using the so-called Electric vehicle Route Planner–just set a DC fast charger as a destination on the navigation system and the car will take care of the rest.

When it comes to hauling stuff, the ID.7 Tourer can accommodate up to 21.3 cubic feet (605 liters) of stuff with the rear seats in the cargo position (in other words, with the seatbacks in their most upright position), while the total capacity is 60.5 cubic feet (1,714 liters) with the rear seats folded and cargo up to the roof. With the rear seatbacks reclined, the cargo space is 18.7 cubic feet (532 l).

Just like the ID.7 sedan, the Tourer EV comes with a pretty long list of standard equipment including ED headlights and tail lights, an augmented reality head-up display, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and the artificial intelligence bot known as ChatGPT, which can respond to all kinds of requests through the car’s IDA voice assistant.

As an option, the ID.7 Tourer can be specced with a smart glass panoramic roof that can be made opaque at the press of a button thanks to its polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) layer.

Interestingly, the ID.7 Tourer has exactly the same dimensions as the ID.7 fastback, which is pretty rare in the automotive industry. Both measure 195.3 inches (4,961 millimeters) long, 73.3 in (1,862 mm) wide, and 60.4 in (1,536 mm) tall, while the wheelbase is 116.9 in (2,971 mm). Usually, the wagon version of a sedan is longer, but not this time.

The Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer will go on sale later this year in Europe, with availability in other regions unknown yet.