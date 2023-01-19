Following the Volkswagen ID.7 debut at CES 2023 in camouflaged concept form, the automaker has released new details about the electric sedan's smart air conditioning system.

For the first time on a Volkswagen, the ID.7 uses an intelligent climate control system that detects the sun's position. When the automatic function is activated, a sensor on the windscreen detects the incident angle of the sunlight in conditions with high outside temperatures and high solar intensity.

If the sun is shining strongly onto one side of the vehicle, the ID.7 adapts the air conditioning to an even greater extent for the warmer zones: first towards the respective area of the vehicle interior, and then in a second step specifically towards the vehicle occupants.

Furthermore, the Volkswagen ID.7 performs faster cooling or heating of the vehicle interior before the start of a trip. This is made possible by electronically controlled air vents that distribute the air throughout the cabin as soon as the driver approaches with the key.

If the door is opened in conditions with high outside temperatures, the smart air vents will distribute the air quickly over a large area by means of dynamic horizontal movements. When the passengers are seated in the car, the air flow can be redirected straight at the body or used for indirect ventilation of the interior space, according to the preference.

Users can access the climate control function on the uppermost area of the new 15-inch infotainment display, which means that it is always visible and can be activated by a simple tap of a finger.

Volkswagen says the air conditioning context menu is clear and allows for operations such as digitally controlling all vents at the outlets, adjusting the strength and direction of air movements, and setting the temperature by means of backlit touch sliders.

That said, it's worth noting that the Volkswagen ID.7 does not offer any physical buttons for the climate control system, so if you're not a big fan of using the touchscreen for that, tough luck. Still, the digitally controlled air conditioning system can also be activated by voice control, with special wishes being stored as "Smart Climates."

For example, if the command "Hello Volkswagen, my hands are cold" is spoken, the system activates the steering wheel heating and directs warm air at the hands on the steering wheel for around five minutes.

In addition, individual user preferences for the automatic air conditioning system are saved as "Personalizations," which is practical if the vehicle will be used by multiple drivers.

The Volkswagen ID.7 will have its world premiere in the second quarter of 2023, with the market launch for China and Europe being planned for this year. North America will follow in 2024.