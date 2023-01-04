Volkswagen may have prioritized the launch of crossovers as its first dedicated electric models, but it did have a sedan-like model in the works. Now we know that model will be called ID.7, it will be sold around the world including in the United States and now we can see it almost completely without camouflage in the latest batch of spy photos.

The manufacturer was spotted testing this new electric fastback on several occasions in 2022, and the vehicle never had any of that heavy, unrevealing camouflage that manufacturers tend to use especially when they begin testing prototypes for a certain model on public roads. However, this new set of photos show the car almost in its entirety, except for small parts of its front and rear fascias.

Gallery: 2023 Volkswagen ID.7 spy photos

20 Photos

To get a better idea of what these hidden parts of the vehicle might look like, you can check out the ID.7 prototype that was just revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023. It has an unusual light-up digital camouflage that actually reveals the outline of the vehicle’s light clusters better than any of the spy photos that we have posted.

The front end looks like it’s not going to be particularly special, with headlights and a general design similar to other ID models. However, the rear will be dominated by a full-width light bar that looks like it will have quite an intricate design.

Volkswagen also showed some shots of the ID.7’s interior and it’s pretty clear the manufacturer has gone for a much more traditional approach to the design. Sure, it’s dominated by a new 15-inch central screen and it has the same type of small driver’s display as other ID vehicles, but the design of the dashboard looks more like that of a Passat than any other current EV in ID lineup.

To us this makes it pretty clear that VW isn’t taking any risks with the ID.7, a global model that will have to suit the tastes of a very wide spectrum of buyers. This applies for the exterior design too, as it looks closer to a Passat or Jetta than it does to another ID vehicle bar the fascias that will surely distance it from VW’s more traditional lineup of models.

Built on the same MEB platform as all other ID-badged vehicles, the ID.7 will have more range from what we expect to be a larger battery. VW says it will be capable of 700 kilometers (435 miles) on one charge, which has surely been calculated on the WLTP test cycle, so the EPA number when the vehicle reaches the US will be lower.

Expect to see the ID.7 make its full debut later in 2023, but we don’t yet know if VW will also take the opportunity to reveal the rumored wagon variant, which could be called ID.7 Tourer.