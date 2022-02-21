Volkswagen is gradually revealing more and more details about the upcoming ID. Buzz model, which will have its world premiere on March 9, 2022.

This new ID. model will be launched in two versions: 5-seat passenger ID. Buzz and a cargo van named ID. Buzz Cargo with three seats in the front.

Production of both models will start in the first half of 2022 (at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' plant in Hannover, Germany), ahead of the market launch in Europe in Autumn (September).

Currently, the pre-production fleet is touring Europe, visiting Barcelona, Paris, London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Hamburg and Hannover. Some were spotted also in Norway.

Specs

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB), which means that it will basically share specs with other ID. models.

The initial version of the vehicle, with a wheelbase of 2,988 mm (117.6 in), will be equipped with an 82 kWh battery (77 kWh net capacity). The manufacturer has not revealed an estimated range yet, but we can assume that it will be lower than ID.4 with the same battery capacity.

Just like many other ID. models, the ID. Buzz will be powered by a 150 kW electric motor integrated into the rear axle. We can probably assume that it's a permanent magnet motor, just like in the other cases.

The battery capacity of the concept version in 2017 was at 111 kWh for EPA range of 270 miles (434 km). With dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system (275 kW) the vehicle was also expected to do 0-60 mph in 5 seconds.



Prices have not yet been announced. According to Automotive News, the price will be similar to the T6 van, which means that it should be below €60,000 or €50,000 after incentives in Germany. The prices in the US might be different (due to the lack of VAT).

Longer wheelbase for the US market

Once launched, the ID. Buzz portfolio will be extended with more versions, including a longer wheelbase, which is envisioned for market launch in 2023 (it will be the first version available in the US).

The market launch of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz in 2022 will happen around the 50th anniversary of the premiere of an all-electric T2 prototype, shown in 1972 at the Hannover Trade Fair.

It was equipped with a rear-mounted electric motor, but the lead-acid batteries allowed it to drive only 85 km (53 miles). Volkswagen said that this 50-year-old dream now can become reality:

"But even back in 1972, the dream of a tailpipe-emissions-free ‘Bus was born. In 2022, it is now becoming a practical reality."

If you've had enough of the camouflaged images, here is a short spy video with the ID. Buzz test vehicle in winter scenery, which was shared in late January:

