The long-awaited production versions of the Volkswagen ID.Vizzion (sedan) and ID.Space Vizzion (station wagon/estate) concepts, shown respectively in 2018 and 2019, are expected to enter the market as ID.7 and ID.7 Tourer.

The two models were known also under the codename of "Aero" or "Aero B", but according to Auto Motor Und Sport, the European Patent Office has recently listed the name "ID.7 Tourer" (number 018703388 dated May 17, 2022), which combined with previously protected names from ID.1 up to ID.9, would make sense.

So far, Volkswagen has used ID.3, ID.4 and ID.6 (in China) names, while the Volkswagen ID. Buzz went its non-numerical way. ID.7 sedan and ID.7 Tourer estate as all-electric counterparts of the Volkswagen Passat sound reasonable.

The MEB-based duo will be produced in Emden, Germany (confirmed in May 2021), which recently started production of the Volkswagen ID.4. The sedan most likely will be launched in 2023, while the estate probably will come in 2024.

In recent months, we saw a few spy photos of the camouflaged Volkswagen Aero B sedan test vehicles (in January and in May), while in March, the company teased an image ahead of the upcoming world premiere of the production version.

2024 Volkswagen Aero B prototype Volkswagen ID. Vizzion

VW ID. Space Vizzion live in LA Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion Concept

Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion concept specs:

range og up to 590 km (367 miles) WLTP or 300 miles (483 km) EPA

or 82 kWh battery (77 kWh usable)

battery (77 kWh usable) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.4 seconds (5.0 seconds to 60 mph)

(5.0 seconds to 60 mph) all-wheel drive (there will be also rear-wheel-drive option)

system output of up to 250 kW (with 205 kW rear motor and 75 kW front motor)

drag coefficient of 0.24

based on MEB platform

Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion concept specs: