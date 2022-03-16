Following the unveiling of the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo, the next electric car debut on Volkswagen's agenda is a sedan developed under the Aero B codename.

The model was teased in concept car form during VW Group's annual press conference on March 15, and now we get a better look at it and learn more about it courtesy of the VW brand's annual media conference that took place earlier today.

As VW brand boss Ralf Brandstätter was speaking about the concept car that will be an evolution of the ID. Vizzion study unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, a full design sketch appeared behind him, showing the attractive silhouette of a sedan with flowing lines, sporty-looking front end with generous air intakes, coupe-style roof and massive wheels.

The executive said the concept car with a 435-mile (700-kilometer) range will make its world debut at the Beijing Motor Show next month, with a production model to follow in the second half of 2023.

Gallery: Volkswagen Aero B Winter Spy Photos

Brandstätter added that the Aero B will have an aerodynamic design necessary to obtain the impressive range. That's not that surprising taking into account the design sketch and the model's provisional name.

Available at first in China, the Aero B (also referred to as the ID Aero) production model will serve as the electric equivalent to the combustion-engined Passat, finally giving Volkswagen a rival for the Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2 and other upcoming electric sedans.

It will launch as a sedan before a wagon body style arrives taking inspiration from the ID. Space Vizzion Concept.

Since both will be based on VW's MEB modular electric car platform, they are likely to offer Phaeton-levels of interior room despite having Passat-like dimensions. Expect the electric sedan to offer a choice of rear- and all-wheel-drive powertrains, with a GTX-badged performance variant to use the most powerful dual-motor setup.

In 2020, VW's former head of R&D Frank Welsch said the GTX version will sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in around 5.6 seconds.