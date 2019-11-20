Volkswagen has a tradition of presenting most of its cars for an auto show in something it calls Volkswagen Group Night. Before the LA Auto Show opened its gates, the German carmaker revealed the ID. Space Vizzion – which the company defines as an SUV – at the Petersen Automotive Museum. But make no mistake: this is the first station wagon built over the MEB electric architecture.

VW disclosed all technical specifications of the new concept, slated to become the ID.5, according to the British magazine Autocar. Ironically, it is the seventh concept presented over the MEB platform.

Autocar managed to speak to Scott Keogh, head of VW of America, and he confirmed it would be produced in Chattanooga and sold in the US starting in 2022.

The new electric station wagon is 4.96 m long, 1.90 m wide, 1.53 m tall, and has a wheelbase of 2.97 m. The car uses 22-in wheels, with 255/35 ZR 22 tires.

Its trunk can carry 586 l (20,7 ft³) of luggage, and the concept transports four people, with the option to take five of them. The 82 kWh battery pack with 77 usable kWh offers the ID. Space Vizzion a WLTP range of up to 590 km (300 mi).

Being relatively low compared to SUVs, the concept has a drag coefficient of just 0.24, which helps it be more efficient. It will have the options of RWD or AWD, which Volkswagen calls 4Motion.

The rear electric motor delivers 205 kW (275 hp) and 550 Nm (405.7 lb-ft). The front motor can give the station an extra 75 kW (101 hp) and (110,6 lb-ft).

Curiously, the 4Motion system does not offer 280 kW (376 hp) but rather 250 kW (335 hp). That’s either related to losses or VW holding this powertrain’s full possibilities for a hotter version of any of its electric vehicles.

The top speed is limited to 175 km/h (109 mph), but acceleration times are impressive: 5 s from 0 to 60 mph and 5.4 from 0 to 100 km/h.

Regarding the electric specifications, Volkswagen promises it will have a charging capacity of 150 kW (DC). It will be able to recover 80 percent of its charge from zero in 30 minutes. Considering it will only be for sale in 2022, the German carmaker may change some of these numbers for the production vehicle. We have a lot of time to see if that happens or not.