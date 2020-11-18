By the way of announcing its strategic investment plans, Volkswagen revealed also that in 2023 it is going to start the production of a new all-electric car at the Emden plant in Germany.

The site is currently preparing for production of the ID.4 (from 2022), as a second plant in Germany (after Zwickau), and sixth globally (besides two places in China and one in the U.S.).

After the ID.4, Emden will start production of a new four-door model "Aero", about which we don't know much.

"At the Volkswagen’s brand plant in Emden, the transformation is also progressing rapidly: while the construction work for the switch to electric mobility is fully on track, the second electric model for the site has now been defined. In addition to the ID.4, the four-door all-electric Volkswagen Aero is scheduled to be manufactured there from 2023."

It might be related to the Volkswagen ID. Vizzion (sedan) and Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion (station wagon) concepts, especially since production of Passat will be moved to Bratislava, Slovakia (Skoda is moving production of the Superb from Kvasiny, Czechia).

Here is no "ID." prefix, but we would not be surprised to see an ID.Aero announcement in the near future.

VW ID. Space Vizzion live in LA Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion

Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion specs:

range og up to 590 km (367 miles) WLTP or 300 miles (483 km) EPA

or 82 kWh battery (77 kWh usable)

battery (77 kWh usable) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.4 seconds (5.0 seconds to 60 mph)

(5.0 seconds to 60 mph) all-wheel drive (there will be also rear-wheel-drive option)

system output of up to 250 kW (with 205 kW rear motor and 75 kW front motor)

based on MEB platform

drag coefficient of 0.24

Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion specs:

up to 413 miles (665 km) of range

of range 111 kWh battery pack

battery pack double motor all-wheel drive

225 kW of power (75 kW front and 150 kW rear)

of power (75 kW front and 150 kW rear) 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.3 seconds

112 mph (180 km/h) top speed

Volkswagen Group to launch 70 BEVs by 2030

Volkswagen Group's broader plan is to introduce around 70 all-electric models by 2030 and 20 are already in production. The number of hybrids (all types) will almost double to 60.

Cumulative sales of BEVs will reach 26 million by 2030, including 19 million based on the MEB platform. Most of the rest will be based on the PPE platform developed by Audi and Porsche. Sales of hybrids within those 10 years will reach 7 million.