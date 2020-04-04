By 2025, Audi intends to introduce 30 plug-in electric cars, including 20 all-electric models. Those powered solely by electricity will be based on four distinct platforms, "that will underpin cars and SUVs in a multitude of sizes":

MLB evo

J1 Performance Platform

Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB)

Premium Platform Electric (PPE)

Here we briefly describe all four, but before that, let's take a look at the key points of Audi's strategy for the next five years:

By 2025: around 30 plug-in electric cars, including around 20 BEV models

By 2025: plug-ins to take 40% of worldwide unit sales

By 2025: sales of 800,000 electrified cars annually

upfront expenditure of approximately €12 billion by 2024 solely for the electrification of its portfolio

The range will cover every relevant market segment from the compact to the full-size class. A series of models with classic body layouts such as Avant and Sportback will also be available

range of plug-in hybrid automobiles to greatly expanded to virtually every market segment

MLB evo

The first BEV platform from Audi is the MLB evo, based on a heavily modified version of the modular longitudinal platform.

It's already used for the Audi e-tron SUV model (available in two battery/powertran versions: e-tron 55 quattro and e-tron 50 quattro) and from Spring 2020 will be used also in the Audi e-tron Sportback.

The MLB evo offers (at least for now):

95 kWh battery capacity (the 50 quattro is 71 kWh)

dual motor all-wheel drive (two asynchronous electric motors - one per axle)

peak output of 300 kW

DC fast charging at up to 150 kW in a wide range of state-of-charge (SOC)

AC charging using three-phase 11 or 22 kW on-board charger (in Europe)

"The first Audi quattro model of the 1980s was simply named “quattro” for its innovative all-wheel-drive technology. Much the same, the “e-tron” name foreshadows a range of electric vehicle (EV) drivetrain technology for the Audi brand. The Audi e-tron SUV is the first all-electric SUV, having gone on sale in the U.S. starting in May 2019. It combines electric mobility with Audi quality: A sophisticated drive and recuperation system, all-wheel drive and maximum comfort. It is an Audi, through and through, in quality, performance and execution. Manufactured in a certified CO2-neutral plant in Brussels, Belgium, whose 398,264 sq ft rooftop solar array is large enough to produce approximately 3,000 MWh annually—or enough to charge approximately 30,000 e-tron SUVs—the e-tron is based on a heavily modified version of the modular longitudinal platform (MLB evo) that underpins an array of Audi vehicles. With a wheelbase that stretches 115.3 inches, the e-tron is between the Audi Q5 and Audi Q7 SUVs in terms of size, or about the same size as an Audi Q8. The high-voltage battery stores up to 95 kWh of energy and can recover up to 30% of energy used to drive the vehicle during regenerative braking applications. In most applications, the e-tron uses brake-energy regeneration relying on its hydraulic brake booster. A brake pedal simulator makes the switch from regen to hydraulic braking nearly unnoticeable. The e-tron houses two asynchronous electric motors (ASM) that produce up to 402 horsepower in boost mode. A more powerful, three-motor variant with fully independent rear torque vectoring is also under development. Using an Audi-designed power electronics module, the e-tron is able to read sensor data 10,000 times per second and output current values for the electric motors to help with traction in various conditions. With its rear-biased quattro all-wheel-drive system, if the e-tron senses a loss of traction, it is able to redistribute torque to wheels with traction in just 30 milliseconds. The Audi e-tron can charge using both alternating (Level 1 and 2) and direct (Level 3) current and can achieve approximately 80% charge in 30 minutes at a 150 kW high-speed public charger. Later in 2020, the e-tron will be joined by the e-tron Sportback, a new variant with a coupe-like profile."

In the near future, the two e-trons will be joined by a sportier version called the Audi e-tron S Sportback, equipped with three motors (two for the rear wheels).

We assume that the battery system will remain the same.

J1 Performance Platform

The second platform is the performance electric platform J1, developed by Porsche for the Taycan.

Audi will use the J1 for the production version of the Audi e-tron GT concept, scheduled for late 2020. This model should interest those who think that the Taycan is too expensive, we guess.

Some key features of the J1 are:

800 V battery system architecture

fast charging at up to 350 kW

battery pack layout for performance GT models, with low driver position

dual motor all-wheel drive (two permanently excited synchronous motors - one per axle)

high performance

"Shown as a concept vehicle thus far, the Audi e-tron GT performance sedan shows how sports cars will evolve in the electric era. For the e-tron GT, Audi is sharing synergies with the Porsche brand, which developed the J1 architecture. The Audi e-tron GT concept car is equipped with two permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) that produce a combined 582 horsepower and 612 lb-ft of torque. A PSM has a rotor with permanent magnets in it and a natural internal magnetic field. In a PSM, the rotor moves in coordination with the magnetic field of the stator (the stationary part of the motor in which the rotor rotates), which is why it is known as a permanently excited synchronous motor. By comparison, an asynchronous motor’s rotor rotates slower than a synchronous speed. While specifications for the e-tron GT are subject to change, the e-tron GT concept is estimated to reach 62 mph from standstill in 3.5 seconds and 124 mph in just over 12 seconds in production form. The electrical system in the e-tron GT concept car runs at 800 volts, whereas most modern EVs currently operate at a capacity of 400 volts or less. Volts are a measurement of pressure in an electric circuit, and the J1 platform can accept this level of force thanks to its energy management and cooling systems. Because of this, the e-tron GT is able to charge the battery to 80% in about 20 minutes at a Level 3 DC fast charger with a maximum output of 350 kW. In the e-tron GT, the battery is located in the underbody, between the axles and is designed with recesses in the rear footwell, ensuring comfort for front- and rear-seat passengers. The body and roof of the e-tron GT are made of carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP), and the car uses the same multi-material construction philosophy as other Audi vehicles like the A8. In combination with the low center of gravity, the e-tron GT has quattro all-wheel drive, with an electric motor at the front and rear axles, offering ideal traction for a sports car. The drive management distributes the torque of the electric motors between the axles as needed and also regulates the wheels separately. The layout allows for numerous suspension and performance features, for example all-wheel steering or a sport differential, providing excellent traction and vehicle dynamics. Electric motors with different outputs can be used in production versions."

Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB)

Volkswagen's Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) is an already well known all-electric platform, which will be utilized by many brands within the Volkswagen Group and even some other OEMs (like Ford).

Audi intends to use MEB for small and medium-size cars in its lineup ("particularly in the high-volume A segment"), starting with the production version of the Audi Q4 e-tron concept SUV in 2020/2021.

"MEB: Small Audi platform, large aspirations A good way to think about Audi’s use of the modular electric toolkit (MEB) architecture is to think of the current internal-combustion vehicles in the Audi lineup. Small, gas-powered Audi vehicles like the A3 and Q3 serve as entry points into the Audi brand and share components with one another on a platform called MQB. Larger Audi vehicles from the A4 up to the A8 and SUVs use shared componentry on the MLB platform. This helps engineers develop shared parts across many vehicles that are philosophically similar. That’s what the MEB platform will be to Audi for small and medium electric vehicles, with the PPE platform focused toward medium and large EVs. With the MEB platform, Audi will draw from the strength of the Volkswagen Group to offer customers affordable yet technically sophisticated electric models with unmistakable Audi DNA. The MEB platform will be used for vehicles like the Q4 e-tron. Designed exclusively for EVs, MEB will provide customers all the advantages that compact electric motors and lithium-ion batteries in different sizes and capacities offer. The battery systems, electric motors and axle designs form a technology toolkit. In contrast to the current models with combustion engines, the front section is considerably shorter—the front axle and firewall move forward, making the wheelbase and usable interior space considerably larger. The Q4 e-tron is expected to be the first Audi model based on the MEB platform, with exterior dimensions comparable to those of the Q3 but with the interior dimensions of a significantly larger vehicle. The architecture also offers new design opportunities and offers different performance levels and powertrain configurations."

Premium Platform Electric (PPE)

The last platform is the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) developed jointly by Audi and Porsche for medium and large premium vehicles (like the Audi A4 through A8 and Q5 through Q8 or upcoming all-electric Porsche Macan).

Key features:

800 V battery architecture

up to 350 kW charging capability (depends on battery tech)

dual motor all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive (PSM or ASM motors)

highly scalable architecture that allows for both low- and high-floor, from the medium-size class and up—SUVs, Sportbacks, Avants and crossovers