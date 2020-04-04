It's been quite some time since we first heard about the Audi e-tron Sportback, the first derivative of the Audi e-tron (SUV), which was expected to initially enter the market in late 2019.

Audi is finally introducing the four-door coupé version of the e-tron on the market, with a plan to start customer deliveries in Spring 2020, but as the situation with COVID-19 is still unclear, it might be delayed a bit again.

The e-tron Sportback is basically the same as the e-tron SUV, just with a different body and a more stylish, more elegant look, according to the German manufacturer. We dig it.

Audi e-tron Sportback

The e-tron Sportback uses the same battery and powertrain as the e-tron SUV, but as it's more aerodynamics (drag coefficient of 0.25), the range actually improved by about 10 km (6 miles) according to the WLTP test cycle.

"The Audi e-tron Sportback in conjunction with the S line exterior and virtual exterior mirrors achieves an outstanding drag coefficient value of just 0.25—even better than its Audi e-tron sister model. This is primarily due to the coupé body shape and the associated lower aerodynamic drag behind the car. The high separating edge of the Sportback minimizes swirl in the air flow in this area, which ultimately also benefits consumption. In the WLTP cycle, the SUV coupé has a range of up to 446 kilometers (277.1 mi) on a single battery charge. Roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) of the increased range compared to the e-tron can be attributed to the aerodynamically more favorable body."

There are two versions of the car available (see full specs down below):

Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro with 95 kWh battery and 446 km (277.1 miles) of WLTP range

Audi e-tron Sportback 50 quattro with 71 kWh battery and 347 km (215.6 miles) WLTP

Audi e-tron Sportback

The base version to be available in Germany from €71,350 ($77,100):

"The Audi e-tron Sportback, which is being built in the CO 2 -neutral plant in Brussels, will debut on the European market in spring 2020. In Germany, the e-tron Sportback will be available in two output variants, with the base price starting at EUR 71,350. To celebrate the launch, Audi will offer the limited-edition model “edition one” in the plasma blue color. Based on the S line exterior, it also includes the virtual exterior mirrors, attachments finished in an aluminum look, exclusive 21-inch wheels, orange brake calipers, and the panoramic glass sunroof. The illuminated front door sill trims project the model name “edition one” as a logo onto the ground. The interior offers a choice between the interior design selection, supplemented with customized contour seats with exclusive Monaco gray seat covers in Valcona leather, and the S line interior with sport seats also in Valcona leather. The equipment also includes the Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System with front 3D sound, the assist package Tour and matrix LED headlights with front and rear dynamic turn signals as well as dynamic light scenarios."

Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro specs:

range of 446 km (277.1 miles) WLTP

energy consumption of 21.9-26.0 kWh/100 km (62 mi) WLTP

95 kWh battery pack (86.5 kWh net usable); liquid cooled, nominal voltage of 396 V

battery pack (86.5 kWh net usable); liquid cooled, nominal voltage of 396 V 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.6 seconds ( 5.7 seconds in boost mode)

( in boost mode) top speed of 200 km/h (124.3 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive (one asynchronous electric motor per axle)

peak system output of 265 kW and 561 Nm (300 kW and 664 Nm in boost mode)

weight of 2,480 kg (3,150 kg gross weight limit)

AC charging via three-phase 11 kW on-board charger (22 kW option)

DC charging 0-80% in about half hour, at up to 150 kW, using CCS Combo standard

Audi e-tron Sportback 50 quattro specs:

range of 347 km (215.6 miles) WLTP

energy consumption of 21.6-26.3 kWh/100 km (62 mi) WLTP

71 kWh battery pack (64.7 kWh net usable); liquid cooled

battery pack (64.7 kWh net usable); liquid cooled 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.8 seconds



top speed of 190 km/h (118.1 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive (one asynchronous electric motor per axle)

peak system output of 230 kW and 540 Nm

weight of 2,370 kg (3,040 kg gross weight limit)

AC charging via three-phase 11 kW on-board charger (22 kW option)

DC charging 0-80% in about half hour, at up to 120 kW, using CCS Combo standard

Audi e-tron Sportback 50 quattro detailed specs

Audi e-tron 55 Sportback quattro detailed specs

N/A in the original press pack (but it's similar to the e-tron SUV below)



Audi e-tron 55 quattro (SUV) detailed specs

Audi e-tron 55 quattro specs: