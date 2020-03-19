Audi recently summarized its 2019 performance and outlined future plans, which include a huge €12 billion investment in electrification.

In terms of plug-in cars, by the end of 2020, the company intends to offer five all-electric models and 12 plug-in hybrids. That's 17 in total.

"In 2020, Audi will again present around 20 models and systematically continue its electrification course. By the end of the year, the Audi core brand will launch five all-electric models on the markets and increase its PHEV offering to a total of 12 models. A PHEV variant will then be available in more than half of the model series."

By 2025, the number of plug-ins will increase to about 30 (including 20 all-electric), while their share in overall sales is expected to increase from 3.5% to 40%.

"By 2025 our portfolio should include around 30 electrified models, around 20 thereof fully electric. Approximately 40 percent of all vehicles rolling off our assembly lines will then be either all-electric or plug-in hybrid cars. To implement this Roadmap E, we will invest around 12 billion euros by 2024."

One of the major challenges is to not compromise the profitability targets. Audi admitted that today it does not earn on EVs as much as on ICE vehicles:

"Today our electric cars do not yet match combustion engine models in terms of returns. However, we still intend to at least maintain our profitability – preferably to increase it. To achieve that goal, we are dedicating all of our resources in order to make profitable electric mobility a reality, focusing on three areas. First: We will strengthen the revenue side. With an attractive electric portfolio we will convince customers and enhance the prestige of our "Vorsprung durch Technik" motto. This will also strengthen our future pricing position. Second: We will reduce complexity wherever we can. I am firmly convinced that the unique characteristics of electric vehicles will enable us to meet customer expectations with fewer models. We will also reduce complexity with regard to the individual options in our product range. Moreover: in the future, many customer functions will be implemented digitally. Third: We will make the greatest possible use of synergy effects. We are the only premium manufacturer competing in the premium segment capable of capturing synergies on this scale through group-level cooperation in the interests of customers. We are teaming up with Porsche to cover the extensive development costs and investments for the Premium Platform Electric (PPE). For compact and mid-class models, we will use the modular electrification platform (MEB). Approximately 20 million vehicles will be based on MEB. The resulting economies of scale will enable us to offer our customers a superior product, traditionally identified with the Audi name, at an attractive price point.

