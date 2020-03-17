Today's Volkswagen Group summary of the 2019 results reveals a few new numbers about the progress of electrification of Porsche and Audi brands.

According to the newly released documents, the total number of orders for the all-electric Porsche Taycan exceed 15,000.

"Porsche boosted profit further and again posted the highest return at over 16 percent. With its new Taycan, the brand demonstrates the huge performance potential in electrification: It goes from 0 to 100 in 2.8 seconds. And the vehicle is making a big splash with customers: More than 15,000 have signed up to buy one."

The previous number of orders was 10,000 in early December 2019, plus an additional 20,000 pre-orders. The total number of Taycan produced in 2019 is 1,386 (0.5% out of 274,463 total).

Audi e-tron

Audi introduced its first all-electric model, the e-tron, in late 2018 and as it turns out, so far 32,000 were sold globally.

"One Audi model of great importance for the entire Group is the e-tron. The Audi e-tron proves we have e-models that suit customers’ taste in the premium segment. We have sold 32,000 of them since the end of 2018."

Audi boasts also that in the two biggest European EV markets - Germany and Norway, the e-tron is doing great. Particularly - better than Tesla (*we must remember that Tesla usually delivers most of its EVs in Europe during the third month of a quarter):

"In Germany and Norway, currently the largest market for e-vehicles, the e-tron was already the best-selling electric car in the premium segment, ahead of Tesla, at the beginning of 2020."

The total production of Audi e-tron, on the other hand, was 45,801 (not even including the first months of 2020):

2018: 2,425

2019: 43,376 (2.4% of total Audi volume - 1.79 million)

2018-2019: 45,801

Volkswagen ID.3

Volkswagen brand has not yet introduced its first next-generation EV, the Volkswagen ID.3, but the launch edition, called 1ST, had more than 37,000 reservations (only 30,000 1ST will be made).

Interestingly, in 2019, only 50 ID.3 were produced.