The Audi Q8 e-tron family is in deep trouble as the manufacturer is considering the early end of production of the nameplate at its factory in Brussels, Belgium due to a sharp drop in incoming orders (specifically after the launch of the Audi Q6 e-tron). However, there will be at least one more model year before the final decision.

Audi announced recently 2025 model year pricing and minor changes to standard equipment and package contents for the U.S. market.

Get Fully Charged Audi Q8 e-tron sales The Audi Q8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron (including Sportback versions) in the U.S. are selling at a comparable volume as the Q4 e-tron family. So far this year, more than 4,600 units have been delivered.

As it turns out, the upcoming 2025 Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi SQ8 e-tron family (including Sportback versions) will be $400 more expensive (up to 0.5%). On top of that, the destination charge will increase by $100 to $1,295. These are very small changes.

Because the model is imported from Europe, it's not qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit, although versions under $80,000 potentially might benefit from the incentive through leasing.

The current 2024 model year is still available for orders, so below, we listed all versions for which data are available.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron 20-in $74,400 +$1,195 N/A $75,595 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback (Ultra pack) 19-in $77,800 +$1,195 N/A $78,995 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback 20-in $77,800 +$1,195 N/A $78,995 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron 20-in $89,800 +$1,195 N/A $90,995 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron 21/22-in $93,300 +$1,195 N/A $94,495 2024 Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron 20-in $92,600 +$1,195 N/A $93,795 2024 Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron 21/22-in $96,100 +$1,195 N/A $97,295 2025 Audi Q8 e-tron 20-in $74,800 +$1,295 N/A $76,095 2025 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback 20-in $78,200 +$1,295 N/A $79,495 2025 Audi SQ8 e-tron 20-in $90,200 +$1,295 N/A $91,495 2025 Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron 20-in $93,000 +$1,295 N/A $94,295

The changes are described as follows regarding equipment updates: "All Q8 e-tron models now have Homelink buttons integrated into the rearview mirror. Access to Audi App Store is now available. The Park assist plus feature has also been upgraded to Remote park assist plus; allowing owners to direct the vehicle in and out of tight parking spaces from outside the vehicle where legal to do so. The Black optic package on both SUV and Sportback models benefits from the addition of new Anthracite Gray Audi rings, while a new 21” 5-arm-star S design wheel with a bicolor finish and summer tires has been made available for the SQ8 e-tron."

"A new Magnesium package is also available for the Q8 e-tron SUV that includes 21” 5-arm aero structure design wheels finished in neodymium gold matte. The new package also includes black exterior trim and mirror housings, mask, window surrounds, and rear diffuser inlay; puddle lights with “e-tron edition” logo, a body-color front grille, and Anthracite Gray Audi rings."

Audi does not highlight any changes related to the battery (still 114 kilowatt-hours) or the powertrain, so we can assume there are none. Thus, we applied the same range and other numbers to the comparison below.

For a more detailed comparison, please check the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron EPA range overview and the 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron EPA range overview.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron 20-in AWD 114 285 mi 5.4 124 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback (Ultra pack) 19-in AWD 114 300 mi 5.3 124 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback 20-in AWD 114 296 mi 5.4 124 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron 20-in AWD 114 253 mi 4.2 130 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron 21/22-in AWD 114 218 mi 4.2 130 2024 Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron 20-in AWD 114 253 mi 4.2 130 2024 Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron 21/22-in AWD 114 218 mi 4.2 130 2025 Audi Q8 e-tron 20-in AWD 114 285 mi* 5.4 124 2025 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback 20-in AWD 114 296 mi* 5.4 124 2025 Audi SQ8 e-tron 20-in AWD 114 253 mi* 4.2 130 2025 Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron 20-in AWD 114 253 mi* 4.2 130

* EPA range and other specs are probably the same as for 2024 model year version