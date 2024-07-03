During the second quarter of 2024, Audi of America sold 48,687 cars in the United States (down over 12% year-over-year). Electric car sales also decreased, but only slightly.

In Q2, Audi sold 5,714 all-electric cars in the U.S., about 4% less than a year ago. The EV share out of the brand's total volume improved to 11.1% from 10.2% in Q2 2023.

Audi will soon launch the Q6 e-tron model

Audi's EV lineup includes several models: e-tron GT, Q4 e-tron family, and Q8 e-tron family. This year, it will be strengthened by the all-new Q6 e-tron, while the Q4 e-tron is getting an improved e-tron 55 version.

During the period, sales of the Audi Q4 e-tron (a Volkswagen ID.4 cousin) amounted to 1,831, plus an additional 599 for the Sportback version. The Audi Q8 e-tron (the successor of the retired e-tron model) was really close, with 1,811 units sold, plus 549 for the Sportback version. The Audi e-tron GT (a Porsche Taycan cousin) closed the quarter with 617 sales.

Audi BEV sales in Q2'2024 (YOY change):

  • e-tron GT: 617 (down 42%)
  • Q4 e-tron SUV: 1,831 (down 6%)
  • Q4 Sportback e-tron: 599 (up 8%)
  • Q8 e-tron: 1,811 (up 26%)
  • Q8 Sportback e-tron: 549 (down 17%)
  • Total: 5,407 (down 4%) and 11.1% share

Audi e-tron sales in the U.S. - Q2 2024

So far this year, Audi sold over 11,000 electric cars in the U.S., 10% more than a year ago. This represents about 12% of the total volume.

Audi BEV sales in Q1-Q2'2024 (YOY change):

  • e-tron GT: 1,393 (down 22%)
  • Q4 e-tron SUV: 3,736 (up 3%)
  • Q4 Sportback e-tron: 1,372 (up 30%)
  • Q8 e-tron: 3,425 (up 37%)
  • Q8 Sportback e-tron: 1,195 (up 5%)
  • Total: 11,121 (up 10%) and 12% share

For reference, in 2023, Audi sold more than 25,000 all-electric cars in the U.S., 54% more than in 2022. The share improved to 11% of Audi's total volume.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not provide details about its plug-in hybrid sales.

Audi e-tron sales in the U.S. - Q2 2024

Audi's results are expected to improve in the near future. The 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron 55 version will feature a more powerful and efficient drive unit, improved chassis dynamics, and better DC fast charging. Meanwhile, the all-new Audi Q6 e-tron is expected in late 2024. The Audi e-tron GT will also receive new, faster versions.

