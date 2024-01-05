During the fourth quarter of 2023, Audi of America sold 60,670 cars in the United States (up 12% year-over-year). In 2023, sales amounted to 228,550, which is a 22% increase compared to 2022 and a new record.

Positive results are reported for Audi all-electric car sales too, which increased pretty quickly with many record or near-record numbers.

In 2023, Audi sold more than 25,000 all-electric cars in the U.S., which is a record number. The share of BEVs out of the total volume improved to 11%, compared to 8.7% in 2022.

In Q4 2023, Audi sold 7,411 battery electric vehicles (BEV) in the U.S. which is the second-highest result ever and a significant 74% increase year-over-year at a near-record 12.2% share out of the brand's total volume.

Interestingly, the best-selling model in the lineup is the new Audi Q8 e-tron (successor of the retired e-tron model) with 2,925 SUV and 910 Sportback versions (counted together with the old e-tron, and compared to the previous results of the old e-tron).

The Audi Q4 e-tron (a Volkswagen ID.4 cousin), and the sporty Audi e-tron GT (a Porsche Taycan cousin) also contributed to the growth.

Audi BEV sales in Q4'2023 (YOY change):

  • e-tron GT: 778 (up 148%)
  • Q4 e-tron SUV: 2,082 (up 11%)
  • Q4 Sportback e-tron: 716 (up 32%)
  • Q8 e-tron: 2,925 (up 155%)
  • Q8 Sportback e-tron: 910 (up 136%)
  • Total: 7,411 (up 74%) and 12.2% share

In 2023, Audi sold more than 25,000 all-electric cars in the U.S., which is a new record (up 54% year-over-year). The share improved to 11% of the Audi's total volume.

Audi BEV sales in Q1-Q4'2023 (YOY change):

  • e-tron GT: 3,202 (up 41%)
  • Q4 e-tron SUV: 8,144 (up 178%)
  • Q4 Sportback e-tron: 2,606 (up 352%)
  • Q8 e-tron: 8,180 (up 9%)
  • Q8 Sportback e-tron: 2,907 (up 0.4%)
  • Total: 25,039 (up 54%) and 11% share

For reference, in 2022, Audi sold over 16,000 all-electric cars at 8.7% share.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not provide any details about its plug-in hybrid sales.

If we take a broader perspective, it turns out that Audi has been very consistent in increasing the volume of all-electric car sales every year since 2019, as well as BEV share:

Audi announced previously that starting in 2026, all new models will be electric. Until then, the brand should gradually become more and more electrified (which might require local production).

