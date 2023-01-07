During the fourth quarter of 2022, Audi sold in the United States 54,054 cars, which is 63 percent more than a year ago. Despite this outstanding growth, the annual result remained negative at 186,875 (down almost 5 percent year-over-year).

Meanwhile, the German premium brand significantly increased battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales.

In Q4, Audi sold 4,257 BEVs, which is 33 percent more than a year ago and 7.9% of the total volume.

It's noteworthy that currently, the biggest contributor in the BEV segment for Audi is the Audi Q4 e-tron family (SUV and Sportback), based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. Volume deliveries of the electric Q4 alone should allow for achieving a pretty good result in 2023.

Daniel Weissland, President, Audi of America said:

"Audi finished the year strong: best-ever BEV sales, consecutive quarterly new car sales growth in the second half, and a record-breaking year in After Sales. Looking ahead, 2023 is going to be a pivotal year in the shift toward electric - our customers are ready and Audi is all-in."

Audi BEV sales by model in Q4 2022:

e-tron SUV - 1,145 (down 42%)

e-tron Sportback - 385 (up 1%)

e-tron GT - 314 (down 59%)

Q4 e-tron SUV - 1,872 (up from 45 a year ago)

Q4 Sportback e-tron - 541 (up from 19 a year ago)

Total - 4,257 (up 33%) and 7.9% share of total volume

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not provide any details about its plug-in hybrid sales.

Audi e-tron sales in the US - Q4 2022

In 2022, Audi sold over 16,000 all-electric cars, which was the best result ever. For reference, in 12 months of 2021, Audi sold 10,985 all-electric cars in the US.

Audi BEV sales year-to-date:

e-tron SUV - 7,503 (up 1%)

e-tron Sportback - 2,894 (up 28%)

e-tron GT - 2,275 (up 86%)

Q4 e-tron SUV - 2,955

Q4 Sportback e-tron - 576

Total - 16,217 (up 48%) and 8.7% share of total volume

Considering that the Audi Q3 and Q5 models are sold at a relatively high volume - respectively 25,000+ and 62,000+ units in 2022 - the electric Q4 has a big chance to note 10,000-20,000 units in 2023 (if not more).