As previously announced, Audi will only launch all-electric models onto the global market from 2026 and will gradually phase out production of its combustion models by 2033.

As part of its Vorsprung 2030 corporate strategy, Audi is already taking steps to prepare its global factories for the production of all-electric vehicles. The automaker has pledged to make electric-drive models at all of its production sites worldwide by the end of the decade.

In 2029, all production sites will be producing at least one all-electric vehicle model. Depending on local conditions, production of remaining combustion models will be gradually phased out by the beginning of the next decade.

Currently, two Audi sites are already producing all-electric vehicles, the ones in Böllinger Höfe and Brussels. Starting next year, the Audi Q6 e-tron will be the first EV to roll off the assembly line in Ingolstadt, with production of all-electric cars to gradually start in Neckarsulm (Germany), San José Chiapa (Mexico), and Győr (Hungary) as well.

Audi says it is building on its existing global production network to achieve this vision instead of investing in brand-new plants.

"Step by step, we are bringing all our sites into the future. We don't want any standalone lighthouse projects on greenfield sites. Instead, we are investing in our existing plants so they end up being just as efficient and flexible as newly built production sites or greenfield plants." Audi Board Member for Production and Logistics Gerd Walker

That said, Audi will build new plants if additional capacity is needed. For example, Audi and its joint venture partner FAW are currently building a site in Changchun, China where models based on the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) technology platform will be locally produced. Construction is set to finish in 2024, and the plant will be the first one in China where only all-electric Audi models roll off the line.

As its first fully comprehensive 360factory, the Ingolstadt plant will be the blueprint for the transformation of the company's large-scale factories worldwide. The company is also ramping up investment in employee training. "To achieve our goal, we are relying on our highly qualified staff and will make all our employees fit for the future by 2025 with a training budget of around 500 million euros," Walker added.

The carmaker said it also wanted to cut annual factory costs in half by 2033 by transforming its production network so that it is economical, sustainable, attractive and flexible. For example, Audi plans to reduce the complexity of its vehicles "where it does not benefit the customer."