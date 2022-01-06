Audi reports 33,184 vehicles sold in the U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2021 (down 46.9% year-over-year), but the year-to-date result is positive: 196,038 (up 5%).

In Q4, the company sold a total of 3,192 all-electric cars, which is 57% more than a year ago, and a new record of 9.6% of the total Audi volume.

Currently, the lineup consists of five models (some very similar to each other - SUV/Sportback versions). The Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron joined the party recently. The duo noted, respectively, the first 45 and 19 sales (described as "Launch preparation vehicles") in Q4.

It's not a surprise that the electric Q4 entered the market in Q4 right?

It's expected that results will increase significantly in 2022 thanks to the Audi Q4 e-tron.

BEV sales by model in Q4:

e-tron SUV - 1,981 (up 86%)

(up 86%) e-tron Sportback - 383 (down 61%)

(down 61%) e-tron GT - 764 (new)

(new) Q4 e-tron SUV - 45 (new)

(new) Q4 Sportback e-tron - 19 (new)

(new) Total - 3,192 (up 57%) and 9.6% share in Audi volume

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not provide any details about its plug-in hybrid sales.

Audi e-tron sales in the U.S. - Q4 2021

In 2021, Audi sold 10,985 all-electric cars in the U.S. (up 53% year-over-year) and 23,556 cumulatively.

BEV sales by model in 2021:

Audi lineup:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro $99,900 +$1,045 $7,500 $93,445 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro 20" $139,900 +$1,045 $7,500 $133,445 2022 Audi e-tron quattro 20" $65,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $59,495 2022 Audi e-tron Sportback quattro 20" $69,100 +$1,095 $7,500 $62,695 2022 Audi e-tron S 20" $84,800 +$1,095 $7,500 $78,395 2022 Audi e-tron S 21" $87,450 +$1,095 $7,500 $81,045 2022 Audi e-tron S Sportback 20" $87,400 +$1,095 $7,500 $80,995 2022 Audi e-tron S Sportback 21" $90,050 +$1,095 $7,500 $83,645 2022 Audi Q4 40 e-tron 19" $43,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $37,495 2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro 19" $49,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $43,495 2022 Audi Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro 20" $52,700 +$1,095 $7,500 $46,295

Audi sells also PHEV cars (A7, Q5), but sales volumes for plug-in hybrid versions of conventional models were not released.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Audi A7 55 TFSI e quattro $75,900 +$1,045 $7,500 $69,445 2022 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro $54,600 +$1,095 $7,500 $48,195

Detailed results: