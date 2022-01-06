Audi reports 33,184 vehicles sold in the U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2021 (down 46.9% year-over-year), but the year-to-date result is positive: 196,038 (up 5%).
In Q4, the company sold a total of 3,192 all-electric cars, which is 57% more than a year ago, and a new record of 9.6% of the total Audi volume.
Currently, the lineup consists of five models (some very similar to each other - SUV/Sportback versions). The Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron joined the party recently. The duo noted, respectively, the first 45 and 19 sales (described as "Launch preparation vehicles") in Q4.
It's not a surprise that the electric Q4 entered the market in Q4 right?
It's expected that results will increase significantly in 2022 thanks to the Audi Q4 e-tron.
BEV sales by model in Q4:
- e-tron SUV - 1,981 (up 86%)
- e-tron Sportback - 383 (down 61%)
- e-tron GT - 764 (new)
- Q4 e-tron SUV - 45 (new)
- Q4 Sportback e-tron - 19 (new)
- Total - 3,192 (up 57%) and 9.6% share in Audi volume
Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not provide any details about its plug-in hybrid sales.
Audi e-tron sales in the U.S. - Q4 2021
In 2021, Audi sold 10,985 all-electric cars in the U.S. (up 53% year-over-year) and 23,556 cumulatively.
BEV sales by model in 2021:
- e-tron SUV - 7,429 (up 26%)
- e-tron Sportback - 2,266 (down 77%)
- e-tron GT - 1,226 (new)
- Q4 e-tron SUV - 45 (new)
- Q4 Sportback e-tron - 19 (new)
- Total - 10,985 (up 53%) and 5.6% share in Audi volume
Audi lineup:
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro
|$99,900
|+$1,045
|$7,500
|$93,445
|2022 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro 20"
|$139,900
|+$1,045
|$7,500
|$133,445
|2022 Audi e-tron quattro 20"
|$65,900
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$59,495
|2022 Audi e-tron Sportback quattro 20"
|$69,100
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$62,695
|2022 Audi e-tron S 20"
|$84,800
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$78,395
|2022 Audi e-tron S 21"
|$87,450
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$81,045
|2022 Audi e-tron S Sportback 20"
|$87,400
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$80,995
|2022 Audi e-tron S Sportback 21"
|$90,050
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$83,645
|2022 Audi Q4 40 e-tron 19"
|$43,900
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$37,495
|2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro 19"
|$49,900
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$43,495
|2022 Audi Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro 20"
|$52,700
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$46,295
Audi sells also PHEV cars (A7, Q5), but sales volumes for plug-in hybrid versions of conventional models were not released.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Audi A7 55 TFSI e quattro
|$75,900
|+$1,045
|$7,500
|$69,445
|2022 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro
|$54,600
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$48,195
Detailed results:
About this article