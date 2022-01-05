Ford brand reports 167,545 vehicle sales in December in the U.S. (down 14.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 1,819,026 (down 6.2%). The decrease is mostly associated with the production constraints as the demand remains strong.

Meanwhile, sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 121% year-over-year to 12,284. Ford once again underlines that its xEV sales expands much quicker than the industry average.

"Ford electrified vehicles grew 36 percent faster than the segment overall in 2021, while achieving new sales records for the month of December and all of 2021. Ford sold a total of 12,284 electrified vehicles in December, up 121 percent from last year and growing at more than 4 times the rate of the overall segment for the month."

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in December amounted to 2,349 (1.4% of Ford's total result), which is close to average for the year.

In 2021, Ford sold 27,140 Mach-E, which is one of the best results in the U.S. - #3 behind the Tesla Model Y and Model 3, we believe.

"Mustang Mach-E sales totaled 27,140 vehicles in 2021, making it the nation’s second best-selling full electric SUV behind Tesla’s Model Y. Combined Mustang Mach-E and Mustang sales totaled 79,554 vehicles in 2021 –up 30.2 percent. Mustang Mach-E finished the year as one of the hottest new products at Ford and continues to quickly turn on dealer lots."

The gross stock of Mach-E in the U.S. is at about 4,700 (at dealerships and in transport, we assume), compared to 4,000 in the previous month.

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in the U.S. - December 2021

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - December 2021

Production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico rebounded from the two slow months and amounted to 5,405.

In 2021, the company produced 63,683 Mach-E in Mexico (70,400 cumulatively). We guess that most of the production was envisioned for Europe.

The numbers do not include a very small number of the first Mach-E locally produced and sold in China.

In 2022, Ford will launch new all-electric products: the Ford E-Transit van (both in the U.S. and Europe) as well as the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup.