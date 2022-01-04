Ford announced pricing and more details about the Ford F-150 Lightning, which later this week will be available for order (by reservation holders, in batches).

As we know, there are four versions of the truck, Pro, XLT, Lariat and Platinum. Production of all four types will begin in Spring.

MSRP price of Ford F-150 Lightning in the U.S.:

Pro: $39,974

XLT: $52,974

Lariat: $67,474

Platinum: $90,874

* Destination charges are $1,695. The vehicle is eligible for up to $7,500 of the federal tax credit.

EPA range and battery options

All versions are dual-motor, all-wheel-drive. The Pro version comes with the Standard Range Battery for up to 230 miles (370 km) of expected EPA range. There is also the Extended Range Battery that extends the range up to 300 miles (483 km) - optional in the case of XLT and Lariat ($10,000), and standard in the Platinum trim.

Actually, there is a Pro version with the Extended Range Battery ($10,000 option) but it's envisioned only for fleets.

Ford F-150 Lightning expected EPA range:

Pro (SR) : 230 miles (370 km)

: 230 miles (370 km) XLT

(SR): 230 miles (370 km)

(ER): 300 miles (483 km)

(SR): 230 miles (370 km) (ER): 300 miles (483 km) Lariat

(SR): 230 miles (370 km)

(ER): 300 miles (483 km)

(SR): 230 miles (370 km) (ER): 300 miles (483 km) Platinum (ER): 280 miles (451 km)

According to the previous report, the difference between the two battery options is 33 kWh of usable battery capacity:

Standard Range Battery: 98 kWh

Extended Range Battery: 131 kWh

The difference is 33 kWh

We are in the process of collecting more info and details, so stay tuned for more reports on the Ford F-150 Lightning.

Dealer Markups

Many reservation holders are afraid that the disproportion between the demand and supply of the Ford F-150 Lightning will cause high market adjustments by dealers. Some reports indicate up to $30,000. Mike Levine, Ford North America Product Communications director, has a piece of advice: