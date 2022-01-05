This week, Ford is opening the order bank for the all-new F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup and, since the configurator is now online, let's take a look at the details.
Fleet customers were able to place an order starting yesterday (January 5), while retail customers can place an order today (January 6).
There are four main versions of the Ford F-150 Lightning, some with two battery options, but the retail customers will not have access to all of the configurations.
The Standard Range Battery (SR) and Extended Range Battery (ER) are expected to offer up to 230 miles (370 km) and up to 300 miles (483 km) of EPA range. The ER option costs $10,000 and it is combined also with the increase of vehicle power output from 318 kW to 420 kW.
Let's see (MSRP without DST):
- Pro
110A with SR: $39,974
110A with ER (only for fleets)
- XLT
311A with SR: $52,974
311A with ER (only for fleets)
312A with ER: $72,474
- Lariat
510A with SR: $67,474
510A with ER (only for fleets)
511A with ER: $77,474
- Platinum
710A with ER: $90,874
While the Ford F-150 Lightning with the Standard Range Battery starts at $39,974, the retail customers will have to spend no less than $72,474 to get the Extended Range Battery version.
The reason for that is the additional stuff associated with the ER battery option. The ER in the XLT requires not only $10,000 for the battery but also $9,500 for the additional stuff in the 312A trim ($19,000 total). Fleet Pro customers will be able to get the ER battery for $49,974.
According to the dealer info that we have seen in the f150gen14.com forum, it's expected that the majority of Ford F-150 Lightning sales will be the two top trims (Platinum and Lariat).
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Ford F-150 Pro SR 18"
|$39,974
|+$1,695
|$7,500
|$34,169
|2022 Ford F-150 Pro ER (fleets) 18"
|$49,974
|+$1,695
|$7,500
|$44,169
|2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18"
|$52,974
|+$1,695
|$7,500
|$47,169
|2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT ER 20"
|$72,474
|+$1,695
|$7,500
|$66,669
|2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20"
|$67,474
|+$1,695
|$7,500
|$61,669
|2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20"
|$77,474
|+$1,695
|$7,500
|$71,669
|2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22"
|$90,874
|+$1,695
|$7,500
|$85,069
The exact total battery capacity has not been revealed, but the usable capacity - according to the previous report - is 98 kWh and 131 kWh. We assume that the total might be 110 kWh and 145 kWh respectively, but it's just a guess. In May, we expected it would be substantially more (125 kWh and 170 kWh).
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Peak
output
|2022 Ford F-150 Pro SR 18"
|AWD
|110*
|230 mi*
(370 km)
|318 kW
1,050 Nm
|2022 Ford F-150 Pro ER (fleets) 18"
|AWD
|145*
|300 mi*
(483 km)
|mid-4-sec
(target)
|420 kW
1,050 Nm
|2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18"
|AWD
|110*
|230 mi*
(370 km)
|318 kW
1,050 Nm
|2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT ER 20"
|AWD
|145*
|300 mi*
(483 km)
|mid-4-sec
(target)
|420 kW
1,050 Nm
|2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20"
|AWD
|110*
|230 mi*
(370 km)
|318 kW
1,050 Nm
|2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20"
|AWD
|145*
|300 mi*
(483 km)
|mid-4-sec
(target)
|420 kW
1,050 Nm
|2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22"
|AWD
|145*
|280 mi*
(451 km)
|mid-4-sec
(target)
|420 kW
1,050 Nm
Now, let's take a look at the features:
Features:
- Pro (110A):
2.4 kW ProPower Onboard standard (9.6 kW option - $1,070)
12" touchscreen with SYNC 4 standard (no option for 15.5" SYNC 4A)
Max Trailer Tow Package: $865 option
Tow Technology Package: $1,948 option
- XLT (311A):
2.4 kW ProPower Onboard standard (9.6 kW option - $1,070; standard for 312A)
12" touchscreen with SYNC 4 standard (no option for 15.5" SYNC 4A)
Max Trailer Tow Package: $865 option
Tow Technology Package: $1,395 option
- Lariat (510A):
9.6 kW ProPower Onboard standard
15.5" touchscreen with SYNC 4A standard
Max Trailer Tow Package: $865 option
Tow Technology Package: $1,395 option; standard (511A)
- Platinum (710A):
9.6 kW ProPower Onboard standard
15.5" touchscreen SYNC 4A standard
Max Trailer Tow Package: standard
Tow Technology Package: standard
Enlarge the images here and here:
Towing, hauling and weight
The maximum towing for vehicles depends on the version:
- Standard Range Battery (Pro, XLT, Lariat)
Standard two: up to 5,000 lbs (2,268 kg)
Max Trailer Tow Package: up to 7,700 lbs (3,493 kg)
Est. payload: up to 2,000 lbs (907 kg)
Est. curb weight: 6,250 lbs (2,835 kg)
Est. GVWR: 8,250 lbs (3,742 kg)
- Extended Range Battery (Pro, XLT, Lariat):
Standard two: up to 7,700 lbs (3,493 kg)
Max Trailer Tow Package: up to 10,000 lbs (4,536 kg)
Est. payload: up to 2,000 lbs (907 kg)
Est. curb weight: 6,750 lbs (3,062 kg)
Est. GVWR: up to 8,550 lbs (3,878 kg)
- Extended Range Battery (Platinum):
Max Trailer Tow Package (standard): up to 8,400 lbs (3,810 kg)
Est. payload: up to 1,500 lbs (680 kg)
Est. curb weight: 7,050 lbs (3,198 kg)
Est. GVWR: 8,550 lbs (3,878 kg)
Here are updated specs for the Ford F-150 Lightning (see the preliminary specs from May here):
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning specs:
Standard-Range Battery
- expected EPA range of up to 230 miles (370 km)
- Battery capacity: undisclosed (unofficial: 98 kWh net/110 kWh total)
lithium-ion pouch with internal battery management, liquid cooled
chemistry: high-nickel “Nickel 9” NCM cells (NCM 9½½)
supplier: SK Innovation (battery plant in Commerce, Georgia)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h): undisclosed
- top speed: undisclosed
- dual motor all-wheel drive
Two inboard three-phase fixed magnet AC motors with internal PMAC controller and transaxles
- peak system output of 318 kW (426 hp) and 1,050 Nm (775 lb.-ft.) of torque
- AC charging (on-board charger):
Standard-Range Battery (input/output): 11.3 kW/10.5 kW (92.9% efficient)
15-100% SOC at 19.2 kW, 80A Ford Charge Station Pro: 10 hours; 1 hour to add 19 miles
15-100% SOC at 11.5 kW, 48A Connected Charge Station: 10 hours; 1 hour to add 19 miles
15-100% SOC at 7.7 kW, 32A Mobile Charger: 14 hours; 1 hour to add 14 miles
- DC fast charging: up to 150 kW
15-80% SOC at 150 kW charger: 44 minutes; 10 minutes to add 41 miles
15-80% SOC at 50 kW charger: 91 minutes
- payload of up to 2,000-pound (907 kg)
Cargo box volume 52.8 cubic feet
Front trunk volume: 14.1 cubic feet (400 liters) and 400 pounds (181 kg) of payload
- towing capacity up to 7,700-pound (3,493 kg)
- Est. curb weight: 6,250 lbs (2,835 kg)
- Pro Power Onboard (standard): 2.4 kW power export with eight 120V outlets
(Two in the cab, two in the bed and four in the trunk)
Pro Power Onboard (option): 9.6 kW power export with ten 120V outlets plus one 240V outlet
(Two in the cab, four in the bed and four in the front trunk, plus a 240V outlet in the bed)
- Intelligent Backup Power capability (option): 9.6 kW
- Electric vehicle unique component warranty: 8 years or 100,000 miles
battery: retaining a minimum of 70% of its original capacity over that period
Extended-Range Battery
- expected EPA range of up to 300 miles (483 km)
- Battery capacity: undisclosed (unofficial: 131 kWh net/145 kWh total)
lithium-ion pouch with internal battery management, liquid cooled
chemistry: high-nickel “Nickel 9” NCM cells (NCM 9½½)
supplier: SK Innovation (battery plant in Commerce, Georgia)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h): "mid-4-second range"
- top speed: undisclosed
- dual motor all-wheel drive
Two inboard three-phase fixed magnet AC motors with internal PMAC controller and transaxles
- peak system output of 420 kW (563 hp) and 1,050 Nm (775 lb.-ft.) of torque
- AC charging (on-board charger):
Extended-Range Battery (input/output): 19.2kW/17.6 kW (91.7% efficient)
15-100% SOC at 19.2 kW, 80A Ford Charge Station Pro: 8 hours; 1 hour to add 30 miles
15-100% SOC at 11.5 kW, 48A Connected Charge Station: 13 hours; 1 hour to add 20 miles
15-100% SOC at 7.7 kW, 32A Mobile Charger: 19 hours; 1 hour to add 13 miles
- DC fast charging: up to 150 kW
15-80% SOC at 150 kW charger: 41 minutes; 10 minutes to add 54 miles
15-80% SOC at 50 kW charger: 122 minutes
- payload of up to 1,800 lbs (816 kg) [retail version]; up to 2,000 lbs (907 kg) [Pro fleet version]
Cargo box volume 52.8 cubic feet
Front trunk volume: 14.1 cubic feet (400 liters) and 400 pounds (181 kg) of payload
- towing capacity up to 10,000-pound (4,536 kg)
- Est. curb weight: 6,750 lbs (3,062 kg); Platinum version: 7,050 lbs (3,198 kg)
- Pro Power Onboard (standard): 2.4 kW power export with eight 120V outlets
(Two in the cab, two in the bed and four in the trunk)
Pro Power Onboard (option): 9.6 kW power export with ten 120V outlets plus one 240V outlet
(Two in the cab, four in the bed and four in the front trunk, plus a 240V outlet in the bed)
- Intelligent Backup Power capability (standard): 9.6 kW
- Electric vehicle unique component warranty: 8 years or 100,000 miles
battery: retaining a minimum of 70% of its original capacity over that period
* estimated/unofficial values
About this article