This week, Ford is opening the order bank for the all-new F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup and, since the configurator is now online, let's take a look at the details.

Fleet customers were able to place an order starting yesterday (January 5), while retail customers can place an order today (January 6).

There are four main versions of the Ford F-150 Lightning, some with two battery options, but the retail customers will not have access to all of the configurations.

The Standard Range Battery (SR) and Extended Range Battery (ER) are expected to offer up to 230 miles (370 km) and up to 300 miles (483 km) of EPA range. The ER option costs $10,000 and it is combined also with the increase of vehicle power output from 318 kW to 420 kW.

Let's see (MSRP without DST):

Pro

110A with SR: $39,974

110A with ER (only for fleets)

110A with ER (only for fleets) XLT

311A with SR: $52,974

311A with ER (only for fleets)

312A with ER: $72,474

311A with ER (only for fleets) Lariat

510A with SR: $67,474

510A with ER (only for fleets)

511A with ER: $77,474

510A with ER (only for fleets) Platinum

710A with ER: $90,874

While the Ford F-150 Lightning with the Standard Range Battery starts at $39,974, the retail customers will have to spend no less than $72,474 to get the Extended Range Battery version.

The reason for that is the additional stuff associated with the ER battery option. The ER in the XLT requires not only $10,000 for the battery but also $9,500 for the additional stuff in the 312A trim ($19,000 total). Fleet Pro customers will be able to get the ER battery for $49,974.

According to the dealer info that we have seen in the f150gen14.com forum, it's expected that the majority of Ford F-150 Lightning sales will be the two top trims (Platinum and Lariat).

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Ford F-150 Pro SR 18" $39,974 +$1,695 $7,500 $34,169 2022 Ford F-150 Pro ER (fleets) 18" $49,974 +$1,695 $7,500 $44,169 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18" $52,974 +$1,695 $7,500 $47,169 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT ER 20" $72,474 +$1,695 $7,500 $66,669 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20" $67,474 +$1,695 $7,500 $61,669 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20" $77,474 +$1,695 $7,500 $71,669 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22" $90,874 +$1,695 $7,500 $85,069

The exact total battery capacity has not been revealed, but the usable capacity - according to the previous report - is 98 kWh and 131 kWh. We assume that the total might be 110 kWh and 145 kWh respectively, but it's just a guess. In May, we expected it would be substantially more (125 kWh and 170 kWh).

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Peak

output

2022 Ford F-150 Pro SR 18" AWD 110* 230 mi*

(370 km) 318 kW

1,050 Nm 2022 Ford F-150 Pro ER (fleets) 18" AWD 145* 300 mi*

(483 km) mid-4-sec

(target) 420 kW

1,050 Nm 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18" AWD 110* 230 mi*

(370 km) 318 kW

1,050 Nm 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT ER 20" AWD 145* 300 mi*

(483 km) mid-4-sec

(target) 420 kW

1,050 Nm 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20" AWD 110* 230 mi*

(370 km) 318 kW

1,050 Nm 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20" AWD 145* 300 mi*

(483 km) mid-4-sec

(target) 420 kW

1,050 Nm 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22" AWD 145* 280 mi*

(451 km) mid-4-sec

(target) 420 kW

1,050 Nm

Now, let's take a look at the features:

Features:

Pro (110A) :

2.4 kW ProPower Onboard standard (9.6 kW option - $1,070)

12" touchscreen with SYNC 4 standard (no option for 15.5" SYNC 4A)

Max Trailer Tow Package: $865 option

Tow Technology Package: $1,948 option

2.4 kW ProPower Onboard standard (9.6 kW option - $1,070; standard for 312A)

12" touchscreen with SYNC 4 standard (no option for 15.5" SYNC 4A)

Max Trailer Tow Package: $865 option

Tow Technology Package: $1,395 option

9.6 kW ProPower Onboard standard

15.5" touchscreen with SYNC 4A standard

Max Trailer Tow Package: $865 option

Tow Technology Package: $1,395 option; standard (511A)

9.6 kW ProPower Onboard standard

15.5" touchscreen SYNC 4A standard

Max Trailer Tow Package: standard

Tow Technology Package: standard

Enlarge the images here and here:

Towing, hauling and weight

The maximum towing for vehicles depends on the version:

Standard Range Battery (Pro, XLT, Lariat)

Standard two: up to 5,000 lbs (2,268 kg)

Max Trailer Tow Package: up to 7,700 lbs (3,493 kg)

Est. payload: up to 2,000 lbs (907 kg)

Est. curb weight: 6,250 lbs (2,835 kg)

Est. GVWR: 8,250 lbs (3,742 kg)

Standard two: up to 7,700 lbs (3,493 kg)

Max Trailer Tow Package: up to 10,000 lbs (4,536 kg)

Est. payload: up to 2,000 lbs (907 kg)

Est. curb weight: 6,750 lbs (3,062 kg)

Est. GVWR: up to 8,550 lbs (3,878 kg)

Max Trailer Tow Package (standard): up to 8,400 lbs (3,810 kg)

Est. payload: up to 1,500 lbs (680 kg)

Est. curb weight: 7,050 lbs (3,198 kg)

Est. GVWR: 8,550 lbs (3,878 kg)

Here are updated specs for the Ford F-150 Lightning (see the preliminary specs from May here):

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning specs:

Standard-Range Battery

expected EPA range of up to 230 miles (370 km)



Battery capacity: undisclosed (unofficial: 98 kWh net/110 kWh total)

lithium-ion pouch with internal battery management, liquid cooled

chemistry: high-nickel “Nickel 9” NCM cells (NCM 9½½)

supplier: SK Innovation (battery plant in Commerce, Georgia)

top speed: undisclosed

dual motor all-wheel drive

Two inboard three-phase fixed magnet AC motors with internal PMAC controller and transaxles

AC charging (on-board charger):

Standard-Range Battery (input/output): 11.3 kW/10.5 kW (92.9% efficient)

15-100% SOC at 19.2 kW, 80A Ford Charge Station Pro: 10 hours; 1 hour to add 19 miles

15-100% SOC at 11.5 kW, 48A Connected Charge Station: 10 hours; 1 hour to add 19 miles

15-100% SOC at 7.7 kW, 32A Mobile Charger: 14 hours; 1 hour to add 14 miles

15-80% SOC at 150 kW charger: 44 minutes; 10 minutes to add 41 miles

15-80% SOC at 50 kW charger: 91 minutes

Cargo box volume 52.8 cubic feet

Front trunk volume: 14.1 cubic feet (400 liters) and 400 pounds (181 kg) of payload

Est. curb weight: 6,250 lbs (2,835 kg)

Pro Power Onboard (standard): 2.4 kW power export with eight 120V outlets

(Two in the cab, two in the bed and four in the trunk)

Pro Power Onboard (option): 9.6 kW power export with ten 120V outlets plus one 240V outlet

(Two in the cab, four in the bed and four in the front trunk, plus a 240V outlet in the bed)

Electric vehicle unique component warranty: 8 years or 100,000 miles

battery: retaining a minimum of 70% of its original capacity over that period

Extended-Range Battery

expected EPA range of up to 300 miles (483 km)



Battery capacity: undisclosed (unofficial: 131 kWh net/145 kWh total)

lithium-ion pouch with internal battery management, liquid cooled

chemistry: high-nickel “Nickel 9” NCM cells (NCM 9½½)

supplier: SK Innovation (battery plant in Commerce, Georgia)

top speed: undisclosed

dual motor all-wheel drive

Two inboard three-phase fixed magnet AC motors with internal PMAC controller and transaxles

AC charging (on-board charger):

Extended-Range Battery (input/output): 19.2kW/17.6 kW (91.7% efficient)

15-100% SOC at 19.2 kW, 80A Ford Charge Station Pro: 8 hours; 1 hour to add 30 miles

15-100% SOC at 11.5 kW, 48A Connected Charge Station: 13 hours; 1 hour to add 20 miles

15-100% SOC at 7.7 kW, 32A Mobile Charger: 19 hours; 1 hour to add 13 miles

15-80% SOC at 150 kW charger: 41 minutes; 10 minutes to add 54 miles

15-80% SOC at 50 kW charger: 122 minutes

Cargo box volume 52.8 cubic feet

Front trunk volume: 14.1 cubic feet (400 liters) and 400 pounds (181 kg) of payload

Est. curb weight: 6,750 lbs (3,062 kg); Platinum version: 7,050 lbs (3,198 kg)

Pro Power Onboard (standard): 2.4 kW power export with eight 120V outlets

(Two in the cab, two in the bed and four in the trunk)

Pro Power Onboard (option): 9.6 kW power export with ten 120V outlets plus one 240V outlet

(Two in the cab, four in the bed and four in the front trunk, plus a 240V outlet in the bed)

Electric vehicle unique component warranty: 8 years or 100,000 miles

battery: retaining a minimum of 70% of its original capacity over that period

* estimated/unofficial values

Gallery: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning