Ford has revealed new, interesting details about the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup during a livestream (on December 16).

According to the recap and screenshots on the f150gen14.com forum, the usable battery capacity of the F-150 Lightning will be:

Standard Range Battery: 98 kWh

Extended Range Battery: 131 kWh

The difference is 33 kWh

That's less than we expected in May: 115 kWh net/125 kWh total in the Standard-Range Battery version and 155 kWh net/170 kWh in the Extended-Range Battery version.

The total battery capacity has not been revealed, but we can guess that it's at least several percent higher.

Let's recall that the EPA range targets for both battery types are 230 miles (370 km) and 300 miles (483 km). That concerns the Pro, XLT and Lariat trims.

New info is that the top-of-the-line Platinum trim with 22" wheels will have an expected EPA range of 280 miles (451 km), but that's not an exception.

Usually the top versions, due to bigger wheels, higher power powertrains or more features/weight have a lower range than the base versions with the same battery capacity.

The range and battery capacity are of course very interesting compared to Rivian R1T, which has an EPA range of 314 miles (505 km) with a 135 kWh battery (no info about usable/total).

In total there will be four trims:

Pro : only Standard Range Battery

: only Standard Range Battery XLT : Standard Range Battery (Extended Range Battery option)

: Standard Range Battery (Extended Range Battery option) Lariat : Standard Range Battery (Extended Range Battery option)

: Standard Range Battery (Extended Range Battery option) Platinum: only Extended Range Battery

The Mega Power Frunk is standard on all trims, but the ProPower Onboard and touchscreen varies:

Features:

Pro :

2.4 kW ProPower Onboard standard (9.6 kW option)

12" touchscreen with SYNC 4 standard (no option for 15.5" SYNC 4A)

: 2.4 kW ProPower Onboard standard (9.6 kW option) 12" touchscreen with SYNC 4 standard (no option for 15.5" SYNC 4A) XLT :

2.4 kW ProPower Onboard standard (9.6 kW option)

12" touchscreen with SYNC 4 standard (no option for 15.5" SYNC 4A)

: 2.4 kW ProPower Onboard standard (9.6 kW option) 12" touchscreen with SYNC 4 standard (no option for 15.5" SYNC 4A) Lariat :

9.6 kW ProPower Onboard standard

15.5" touchscreen with SYNC 4A standard

: 9.6 kW ProPower Onboard standard 15.5" touchscreen with SYNC 4A standard Platinum:

9.6 kW ProPower Onboard standard

15.5" touchscreen SYNC 4A standard

Available colors:

Agate Black Metallic

Antimatter Blue Metallic

Atlas Blue Metallic

Carbonized Gray Metallic

Iced Blue Silver Metallic

Iconic Silver Metallic

Oxford White

Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Stone Gray Metallic

Smoked Quartz Metallic Tinted Clearcoat (only Lariat and Platinum)

Star White Metallic Tri-coat (only Lariat and Platinum)

The order bank will open in January.