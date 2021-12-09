The upcoming all-electric Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup truck is scheduled for the market launch in 2023, but when exactly?

According to Automotive News, Doug Parks, Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, said at Deutsche Bank's AutoTech Conference that the production will start in "early 2023."

That's good news (compared to late 2023), as the customer deliveries probably would be possible at least by Spring 2023.

Nonetheless, the electric Silverado is expected about a year after the Ford F-150 Lightning. The reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV is just a few weeks from now, as the vehicles is expected to be introduced by General Motors CEO Mary Barra at CES on January 5.

Despite the fact that customers will have to wait a little longer for the electric Silverado, it's not without high expectations, especially because it's promised to offer a range of over 400 miles (644 km) - at least in the top version. We guess that it will require a battery pack of about 200 kWh. It might be the same battery as in the top version of the GMC Hummer EV pickup (specific capacity is unknown). Another important feature is all-wheel steering.

The production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV will take place at Factory Zero in Detroit-Hamtramck, Michigan, alongside several other Ultium-based models (two GMC Hummer EVs - pickup and SUV and the Cruise Origin autonomous EV).

There is a big chance that the company will introduce also a GMC Sierra electric pickup, which would be the Chevrolet Silverado EV's cousin.

Chevrolet Silverado EV specs: