Here is a real find - a Tesla Cybertruck prototype spotted at the Tesla Factory's test track in Fremont, California.

The vehicle, shown in a flyover video shared by Chile Al100, appears to be more production-bound than the initial version, unveiled in 2019, which indicates some redesign/refinement work is still happening.

We will not lie that it looks quite intriguing, futuristic, and attractive in the video, but of course the most important part will be the vehicle's perception in person.

What appears to be new in the prototype is the huge single-blade windshield wiper. There are also multiple blue marks that indicate some changes, we guess.

Tesla Cybertruck on track (source: Chile Al100) Tesla Cybertruck on track (source: Chile Al100)

It's definitely the best video of the Tesla Cybertruck so far, as we can see (especially from about 2:20) the vehicle driving around the track multiple times.

It's expected that we will know more about the electric pickup from Tesla by the way of the Q4 2021 financial report.

One of the latest bits of news is that the top-of-the-line version will have four electric motors (one per wheel), instead of a maximum of three, as previously planned.

The production of the Tesla Cybertruck probably will take place at the Tesla Giga Austin plant in Texas, but most likely no earlier than a year from now.

Another thing is that this new EV from Tesla will get the new Tesla's 4680-type cylindrical cells right from the start, which means that the manufacturer will need a lot of them to provide long-range of up to 500+ miles (for example, 100,000 units times 200 kWh would be 20 GWh).

Below we attached the initial specs of the Tesla Cybertruck, but it might be different in the production version, especially since it's not listed on the manufacturer's website anymore.

Tesla Cybertruck specs: