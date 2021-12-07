If you follow Tesla and related news on social media, you may have been swamped with Elon Musk news and quotes yesterday. This is because the Tesla boss participated in an interview as part of the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit.

While some Tesla fans urged Musk not to do the interview for fear that his statements may be turned against him, he moved forward with the event, and we now have loads of new and exciting Tesla news.

Tesla has a lot on its plate, and it's hard to determine what's most important. Many people will likely tell you they're waiting on more news about the Tesla Cybertruck, though the opening of Tesla's new Gigafactories in Germany and Texas is arguably more pressing, and must happen ahead of anything related to the Cybertruck.

That said, Musk again talked about the Cybertruck, which has been delayed for some time and could be the fourth or fifth electric pickup truck to come to market in the US at this point. The CEO reiterated that the Cybertruck may be Tesla's best product ever. He also said it will be very difficult to manufacture.

Musk has mentioned a few times of late that the Cybertruck will be packed with future technology, and went so far as to call it "an insane tech bandwagon." We also just learned that the single-motor option will go away, and the Cybertruck will only be available with two or four motors. The quad-motor variant will come to market first.

Perhaps more importantly, Musk said he will be providing some important Cybertruck product updates during the Q4 2021 earnings call in January 2022. Remember, Musk said he may no longer be on these calls unless there's something major to reveal. He wasn't present on the last call. According to Teslarati, Musk shared during the WSJ interview:

“The Cybertruck is gonna be an incredible product. I think it may be our best product ever. I think it probably will be. It has a lot of new technology, so it’s hard to make. I bet it will be awesome. I think I’ve said before, but we’re aiming for volume production in 2023. I will provide more detailed product updates on the Tesla earnings call early next year. I wish it could be sooner, but that’s most likely when it happens. It will be something really special, like one of those rare products that happens once in a while that’s really special."

What's your take on this? What could Tesla possibly do to make the Cybertruck more appealing? The Rivian R1T has already come to market, the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck is coming very soon, and, if all goes as planned, the Ford F-150 Lightning will also arrive ahead of the Cybertruck.

If GM plays its cards right, it could certainly launch an all-electric Silverado or a related product before the Cybertruck comes to market, not to mention, the quad-motor Cybertruck isn't going to be cheap. Leave us your wisdom in the comment section below.