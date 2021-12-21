The all-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning has the ability to “share” its range with other EVs, Ford has revealed.

Sharing this feature with the F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, the F-150 Lightning can charge electric vehicles from both Ford—Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit, and F-150 Lightning—and other manufacturers. The available vehicle-to-vehicle charging feature enables owners to charge a friend’s vehicle during an outage or top off an EV battery for a neighbor.

The F-150 Lightning makes vehicle-to-vehicle charging possible thanks to its onboard generator and high-capacity battery systems, as well as the Ford-exclusive Pro Power Onboard 240-volt outlet.

“There are hundreds of benefits to Ford Pro Power Onboard – and we’ve added one more. Taking power on the road or having extra energy at home brings a lot of convenience and security, and using the F-150 Lightning or F-150 hybrid to top off a friend’s electric vehicle or help them during an outage is one of the many new benefits our customers gain from our Built Ford Tough electrified trucks.” Patrick Soderborg, Ford e-powertrain systems engineer

For example, when plugged to a F-150 Lightning with the optional 9.6 kW Pro Power Onboard, the Ford Mobile Power Cord charger can deliver Level-2 charging estimated to add an average range of 20 miles (32 km) per charging hour on a Mustang Mach-E Extended Range RWD.

On F-150 Lightning, it will add up to 13 miles (21 km) of charge per hour, while on the E-Transit low-roof cargo van it will add 10 miles (16 km) per charging hour.

To use this capability, customers can use a widely available power adaptor to link the Ford Mobile Power Cord to their truck. Once connected to the 240-volt Pro Power Onboard outlet, customers can use the Mobile Power Cord to charge EVs that use the SAE J1772 charge port.

In addition to charging other EVs, Ford says the F-150 Lightning can power a typical-size home up to three days in the event of a power outage (based on 30 kWh use per day using the F-150 Lightning with the extended-range battery).