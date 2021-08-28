Here is an acceleration test of the Extended Range (ER), rear-wheel drive (RWD) version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, conducted by Bjørn Nyland.

The car was able to achieve 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in a time of 6.85 seconds, which is slightly over a second more than in the case of the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version with winter tires (5.77 seconds). We guess that it would be closer to 1.5 seconds with the same tires and in the same conditions.

The difference between the RWD and AWD is not very big because the front motor is small (peak system output is just 42 kW higher in the AWD version), and the single motor version is also about 80 kg lighter, according to the previous report.

Considering that the RWD Mach-E is less expensive and has slightly more range, it might be a better choice for those who don't really need an all-wheel-drive car.

Interesting is also the result of the noise test, which reveals an average noise level of 67.1 dB in the 80-120 km/h (50-75 mph) speed range, which is equally as good as in the case of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

* some models appear in the chart more than once because they were tested with different wheels.

Ford Mach-E ER RWD test results: