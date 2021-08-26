The Extended Range (ER), Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E was recently range tested by Bjørn Nyland. It achieved decent results.

The car has a WLTP range of 610 km (379 miles), but in the real world, it might differ due to tons of factors. Test conditions were good, with a bit of wind and rain.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), Bjørn Nyland noted 535 km (333 miles) and energy consumption of 160 Wh/km (257 Wh/mile). That's comparable to the previously tested MEB-based Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq iV.

Bjørn Nyland's range test runs until 0%, 0 km, ---, or equivalent appear on the display as he does not expect that regular drivers would go beyond "zero". The cars still have some reserve at that point.

At 120 km/h (75 mph), the range drops by a third to 357 km (222 miles), while the energy consumption increases by 50% to 240 Wh/km (386 Wh/mile). That's still comparable to the ID.4 and Enyaq iV.

However, thanks to a bigger battery 99.8 kWh (85.6 kWh was used during the test, with some reserve remaining and an unavailable buffer), the Mach-E has a considerably higher range than the MEB-based models (about 450 km / 280 miles).

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E ER RWD

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 535 km (333 miles)

energy consumption of 160 Wh/km (257 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 85.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 18°C

18" Continental PreCon 6

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 357 km (222 miles) ; down 33%

; down 33% energy consumption of 240 Wh/km (386 Wh/mile); up 50%

used battery capacity: 85.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 15°C

18" Continental PreCon 6

The summer range test results are much better than in the winter when a different Ford Mustang Mach-E ER AWD version was tested.

Results in the summer are about 53% better at 90 km/h (56 mph) and about 36% better at 120 km/h (75 mph).

Additional measures reveal that the RWD version is also about 80 kg lighter - 2,220 kg compared to 2,300 kg with the driver.