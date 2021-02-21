Ford Mustang Mach-E, in its top-of-the-line Long Range, All-Wheel Drive version, was recently range tested by Bjorn Nyland in winter conditions.

The range results on the 19" wheels with Continental VikingContact 7 winter tires, at a temperature of -5°C, were much lower than the WLTP rating of 540 km (336 miles) or EPA combined rating of 270 mi (434 km). On the other hand, 350 km (218 miles) at 90 km/h (56 mph) with heating is still not bad:

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph):

range of 350 km (218 miles)

energy consumption of 240 Wh/km (386 Wh/mile)

available energy capacity of 84 kWh

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 263 km (163 miles) ; down 25%

; down 25% energy consumption of 320 Wh/km (515 Wh/mile); up 33%

available energy capacity of 84 kWh

We can only guess that during the Spring and without winter tires, it will be easily above 400 km (250 miles), and it's not the longest-range version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Let's recall the EPA range results: