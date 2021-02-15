The energy consumption at low temperatures and decent speeds is significant.
Mercedes-Benz EQV 300, probably the most luxurious series-produced all-electric van ever, was recently tested by Bjorn Nyland in cold weather.
The 100 kWh battery (90 kWh usable) in theory should allow it o cover 356 km (221 miles) under the WLTP test cycle.
In the case of this particular test (in Eco mode), the results are much lower because of the temperature of -7°C to -11°C (90 km/h test) and -12°C to -17°C (120 km/h test).
Results at 90 km/h (56 mph):
- range of 245 km (152 miles)
- energy consumption of 344 Wh/km (554 Wh/mile)
- available energy capacity of 84.5 kWh
Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:
- range of 186 km (116 miles); down 24%
- energy consumption of 459 Wh/km (739 Wh/mile); up 33%
- available energy capacity of 84.5 kWh
The range consumption figures for a large and heavy vehicle (2,960 kg) like the EQV with the heating on is quite significant. All the numbers are, of course, an estimation rather than a precise measurement.
According to Bjorn Nyland, in the summer those range numbers should be at least 20-30% higher, so up to 300 km (186 miles).
The good thing about the EQV is consistent charging performance, as the car was able to take 42 kW at 96% of state-of-charge (the peak is 110 kW). Hopefully, we will be able to analyze the charging curve at a later point.
In the general review, Bjorn notes that the EQV is super comfortable, quiet, well equipped and very spacious for all passengers.
Mercedes-Benz EQV 300 specs:
- up to 356 km (221 miles) WLTP
up to 417-418 km (259-260 miles) based on NEDC
- 100 kWh battery pack (90 kWh usable)
- Top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph) standard and 160 km/h (100 mph) optional
- Peak output of 150 kW (204 hp) and 362 Nm of torque; 70 kW continuous output
- front-wheel-drive
- fast charging at up to 50 kW (standard): 10-80 % SOC in about 80 min
- fast charging at up to 110 kW (optional): 10-80 % SOC in about 45 min
- Charging time at a Wallbox or at public charging stations (AC charging, 11 kW): < 10h
- Luggage compartment (max. depending on equipment) of 1030-1410 litres
- two wheelbases versions with gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 3500 kg
- available in 6-, 7- or 8-seat configurations
About this article